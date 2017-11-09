Samsung offers free repair services for Penang & Kedah Flood Victims

In view of the recent floods in Penang, Samsung Malaysia Electronics today announced that its Service Centres located in Penang and Kedah are participating in the company’s flood relief campaign to provide support to affected customers in the form of free repair services for Samsung appliances and devices damaged in the flood.

From now until 31st December 2017, selected Samsung Service Centres located in Penang and Kedah will attend to the repairs of damaged Samsung products caused directly by the flood. For repair services of In-Home Products (television above 32-inch, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner), customers are required to call Samsung care-line at 1800-22-8899 (for mobile devices) or 1800-88-9999 (for other products) to book for an appointment. Samsung authorised technicians will subsequently make house visits to carry out inspection on the affected products.

For Carry In Products (mobile devices, vacuum cleaner, microwave oven, air purifier, television below 29-inch, and audio home systems), customers are required to send in their affected Samsung products to the authorised Samsung Service Centres located in Penang or Kedah, where Samsung authorised technicians will then attend to the repair request on the damaged product. Operating days and hours of the selected authorised Samsung Service Centres may vary for different outlets.

Samsung’s Flood Relief Campaign Terms and Conditions:

This Offer is valid from 8th November 2017 until 31st December 2017. Free repair services offered are not exchangeable and non-refundable for cash. This Offer is not valid with other on-going promotions. This Offer covers cleaning, inspection and repair services on the affected Samsung products. Repairs are subject to availability of spare parts. Free repairs are only applicable for any damages on Samsung products caused directly by the floods and are owned by residents at the Flood Affected Areas (as defined below). Not applicable for any accidental physical damage due to mishandling, e.g. cracked screen and/or product damaged outside the Flood Affected Areas. This Offer is valid only for the following areas affected by the recent flooding in Penang and Kedah (“Flood Affected Areas”). Other areas affected by the flood may be informed by Samsung from time to time. Penang: Pulau Tikus, George Town, Bayan Lepas, Batu Ferringhi, Sungai Puyu, Balik Pulau, Bukit Mertajam, Butterworth, and Juru.

Kedah: Kampung Masjid Cleaning, inspection and repair services will be arranged based on the availability of the authorised Samsung Service Centres located in Penang and Kedah.

For more information on this campaign and the full terms and conditions, please call the Samsung toll-free care-line stated below.

1 800-22-8899 (For mobile devices)

1 800-88-9999 (For other products)

As of this morning, a total of 3,213 flood victims from 802 families are still seeking shelter at 26 relief centres in two districts in Penang. Several areas are still submerged, including Lahar Yooi, Padang Menora, Nyior Sebatang and Air Melintas Besar following the rain yesterday.

A spokesman for the police’s flood operations room told Bernama that the number had declined from 3,736 flood victims involving 936 families being placed at the relief centres last night. .

At present hundreds of volunteers are in Penang to help clean up the homes of residents affected by floods to enable them to return to their homes.

Most parts of Penang were hit by floods, described as the worst in the state’s history, since Saturday which had claimed seven lives so far.