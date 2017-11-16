Sarawak Government now accepts e-Wallet Cashless Payment

The Sarawak state government has officially launched SarawakPay, a cashless mobile payment application allowing people to make cashless payment with their smartphone.

An e-Wallet, sometimes called a digital wallet, is a secure mobile app that contains one or more currency purses. User’ data/information is normally encrypted and stored securely.

The new electronic wallet (e-wallet), licensed under PaymentGalaxy Wallet and governed by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), enables payment by way of credit card and Internet banking.

For the first phase pilot rollout, BNM only allows each top-up to a maximum of RM200. However, the Sarawak state government will apply to BNM to expand the balance capacity up to a maximum of RM1,500 next year.

The SarawakPay app has a ‘Scan & Pay’ feature that allows each payment to be initiated by scanning the QR code on a biller’s bill or scanning the QR code. It is now deployed by Sarawak Energy and Kuching Water Board, assessment bills of all 26 local councils in the state as well as 10 outlets of Grand Margherita Hotel and 14 outlets of Riverside Majestic Hotel.

The state government is expected to expand the ‘Scan & Pay’ feature next year to all government agencies and other utility bills, local retailers and merchants in Sarawak.

Besides that, the state government will also apply to BNM to include features such as Wallet Transfer, Pay Anyone, Go Dutch, Supplementary Wallet and Standing Instruction.

The SarawakPay app can be downloaded from Google Play Store for Android and soon the Apple App Store (iOS).

Sarawak is a state of Malaysia, located in northwest Borneo Island. According to data on Wikipedia, as of the 2015 census, the population of Sarawak was 2,636,000.

