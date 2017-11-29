Unlimited Hero Postpaid P99 with Unlimited Internet from U Mobile

Mobile operator, U Mobile has just launched a new postpaid plan today called Unlimited Hero Postpaid P99.

Details of the U Mobile Unlimited Hero Postpaid P99 plan below:

RM99/month, no contract

Unlimited voice calls to all local network

Unlimited High Speed Internet on Smartphone, no speed cap

30GB Internet data for mobile Hotspot, also shared with supplementary lines

18sen/min for voice calls to calls to special/premium numbers

10sen/SMS to all local networks

Roam-Onz, free 3GB data in 12 countries while roaming

U Mobile is also offering the Hero Plus Member Line called Share 20. Customers may subscribe up to 3 Share 20 member lines (supplementary lines) under the Unlimited Hero Postpaid P99 plan. Each member lines cost RM20/month and comes with a data pool of 30GB a month.

U Mobile’s terms and conditions state that the new Unlimited Hero Postpaid P99 plan includes unlimited Video-Onz with standard definition video streaming. The video streaming speed for Video-Onz is capped at 1.5Mbps and users will not be able to unsubscribe from Video-Onz under P99 as it is a default feature of P99.

Peer-to-peer (P2P) usage for the Unlimited Hero Postpaid P99 plan is capped at the speed of 64kbps.

Existing postpaid customers may call U Mobile customer service at 1318 to migrate to this new plan.

In a media statement today, U Mobile said, “At just RM99 per month, customers will enjoy unlimited data with no speed cap, free 30GB data for hotspot or for sharing with up to 3 ‘Share 20’ member lines as well as unlimited local calls to all networks.”

“In short, Unlimited HERO P99 customers will no longer have to worry about how much data they are using to stream, browse, social share or chat as everything is unlimited!”, it added.

Other existing U Mobile postpaid plans include the Hero Postpaid U28 (3GB Internet at RM28/month), Hero Postpaid P38 (Unlimited calls, 4GB Internet at RM38/month), Hero Postpaid P48 (Unlimited calls, 5GB Internet at RM48/month), Hero Postpaid P70 (Unlimited Calls, 15GB data at RM70/month) and Hero Postpaid P78 (Unlimted calls and Unlimited Internet at 5Mbps, RM78/month).

Visit this link for more information on the new U Mobile Unlimited Hero Postpaid P99 plan.

