New Xpax 1-Day Basic Internet Pass at RM1 for International Roaming

Celcom Axiata has just made available a new Xpax 1-Day Basic Internet Pass at only RM1, allowing Xpax prepaid users to enjoy all day Basic Internet for social messaging apps while roaming in other countries.

The new Xpax 1-Day Basic Internet Pass offers Basic Internet speed at 64Kbps (text based messages only) for WhatsApp, WeChat, Facebook Messenger and other social messaging apps. It is available in the following ASEAN countries: Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

No Country Operator 1 Brunei B-Mobile 2 Cambodia Smart Axiata 3 Indonesia XL / Telkomsel 4 Laos ETL 5 Myanmar Ooredoo / MPT 6 Philippines GLOBE 7 Singapore M1 / Starhub 8 Thailand True Move 9 Vietnam Vinaphone / Viettel

To subscribe to the new pass, Xpax subscriber need to SMS BASIC ROAM and send to 28882 or dial *118#, or even via the Xpax App.

The 1-Day Basic Internet Pass will be capped at 30MB/Day (until 11:59pm Malaysian Time for Day 1). User who wish to continue enjoying the service will have to manually subscribe to the pass, or Pay-Per-Use (PPU) data roaming charges would apply.

Apart from the new Xpax 1-Day Basic Internet Pass, Xpax subscribers can also choose these following International roaming passes by dialing *118#:

1-Day Social Roam Pass at RM10 per day – 1GB Social Media Access (WhatsApp, Twitter & WeChat + 50MB HI-SPEED Internet Quota) in 10 countries, such as India, Japan, Taiwan and many more.

1GB Social Media Access (WhatsApp, Twitter & WeChat + 50MB HI-SPEED Internet Quota) in 10 countries, such as India, Japan, Taiwan and many more. 1-Day Internet Pass at RM38 per day – Up to 500MB Data quota in more than 160 countries.

Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Xpax is excited to offer the all-new 1-Day Basic Internet Pass that will further drive an awesome worry-free consumer experience while traveling overseas.

“Our consumers will always be awesome even during their oversea travels, as they will be enabled with all day Basic Internet and stay connected with their friends and family via social chat messaging apps.

“As Celcom continues to drive an awesome customer experience, our consumers can now be worry-free while aboard with the perfect roaming pass that fits their desire to remain digitally awesome!” he said.

More information on the Xpax website.