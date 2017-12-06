Celcom Axiata gives Blue Cube Stores a Fresh Look

Celcom Axiata Berhad unveiled its new and fresh look and feel for Celcom Blue Cube in its quest to provide customers with a better experience.

Celcom Blue Cube Taman Segar, Cheras is the first store in which Celcom has launched the new design. The key objective of the new Blue Cube store is to provide customers with an interesting and hospitable shopping experience combining innovations such as 3D Printers, Devices on Display with a modern and industrial feel, the Telco said.



This new design will be consecutively rolled out to all Blue Cubes nationwide to ensure customers have a consistent and “state-of-the-art experience” and is the biggest makeover of Celcom´s shop footprint in Malaysia since its first concept store was introduced back in 1994.

Michael Kuehner, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said that retail stores are a significant aspect for many consumer-oriented industries, and it is important to stay relevant in keeping up with customers’ ever-evolving preference with a contemporary design.

“We want to create a step-change in the way our customers connect with our brand, as we change to adapt to what they want. A social atmosphere that is defined in how we captivate the customers’ senses as they walk in, and the excellent retail service is a projection of the company’s corporate image, besides driving potential sales,” he said.

René Werner, Chief Customer Service and Experience Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said that the Blue Cube retail outlets are a key anchor among the various channels for the customer experience:

“We want to create an ambience that will make customers visit us more often – either for the new innovations we have on display or just for getting their shopping needs covered and is like a name card for the new Celcom. We want to touch all senses of our customers from taste through getting a coffee offered to touch-and-feel through natural materials and a service with a smile.

“Beyond that we are the first in the country to offer new features like 3D printing in our shops where Malaysians can experiment with this new and exciting technology or for kids to play with a game console while their parents get their business needs in the shop covered. Furthermore the shops are designed to host smaller events for our customers such as for presentation of new devices. So in short a new and fresh experience which we hope our customers will like and welcome”, he said.

Celcom aims to revamp the look and feel of the majority of its 61 Blue Cubes in 2018. In the near future, the company will also relocate some of the existing stores to more attractive commercial areas to be more conveniently accessible for its customers.

Advertisements