Enjoy Borderless Experience with iPhone X from Digi

Apple’s vision has always been to create an iPhone that is entirely screen. One so immersive the device itself disappears into the experience. And so intelligent it can respond to a tap and even a glace. That vision is now a reality.

Say Hello to the Future, Say Hello to the iPhone X, now available from Digi.

The iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10), is Apple’s latest and most advanced flagship device to date, featuring a revolutionary new design with a stunning all-screen display. It features a 5.8-inch OLED display, Face ID facial recognition, wireless inductive charging, and a faster A11 Bionic processor.

Recently, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) rewarded one lucky customer and his wife on an all-expense paid gastronomic extravaganza of the best fine dining cuisine. Digi presented this experience to John Lau and his wife Hazel Desmond, who were the first customers to purchase a Digi Postpaid plan with the new Apple iPhone X.

“I bought the new Apple iPhone X as an anniversary present for my wife. Imagine winning an all-expenses paid trip across Asia to experience the high life is definitely a very welcome cherry on the cake! I look forward to testing out the new iPhone X’s features during this gourmet dining experience,” John said when Digi visited his home with his prize.

The duo was treated to the finest Michelin Star restaurants as well as accommodation at top hotels to experience the best in Asia. Video below.

With Digi Postpaid, the John and Hazel enjoyed better peace-of-mind during their travels with Roam Like Home Monthly from Digi which offers Internet and voice calls for free every month while roaming. Roam Like Home Montly offers free 5GB and 60 minutes worth voice calls previously in 8 countries, now available in 10 countries: Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia and the Philippines. The free 60 minutes worth of voice calls in 10 countries can be used for calls between Digi to a Malaysian number, Calls between Digi to the respective visiting country’s number and for receiving calls.

The iPhone X is available with Digi Postpaid 78 (RM78/month, 12GB Internet & Unlimited Calls), Digi Postpaid 108 (RM108/month, 18GB Internet & Unlimited Calls) and Digi Postpaid 138 (RM138/month, 24GB Internet & Unlimited Calls).

