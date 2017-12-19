Free Uber Rides for Celcom Prepaid and Postpaid Customers

Celcom Axiata Berhad announced today its partnership with ride hailing provider, Uber Malaysia. The partnership will provide Celcom customers with special benefits from Uber in the coming months.

Uber riders who are Celcom postpaid and prepaid consumers will enjoy:

Free Uber rides and discounts as part of their loyalty program.

RM10 off Uber rides to KLIA or KLIA2 with Celcom Passport – roaming pass

As a reward for loyal Uber driver-partners, Celcom will offer them a wide selection of the latest smartphone devices bundled with Celcom FIRST plans and additional benefits. These benefits include zero-rated data charges on the Uber app.

Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer, Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom will continue to remain dynamic with strategic partners such as Uber and continuously fulfil the customers’ digital needs with new and innovative benefits.

“The partnership with Uber allows Celcom to provide an awesome digital customer experience in their day-to-day engagement, while rewarding them with fantastic benefits,” he said.

Karina Ali Noor, General Manager – Expansion, Uber Malaysia added, “The partnership with Celcom is indeed an exciting one for us, and one that we look forward to. This is one of the many ways that Uber is able to surprise and delight riders and driver-partners with benefits and a more enjoyable experience at the touch of a button.”

Uber Technologies Inc. is a global transportation technology company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States, operating in 633 cities worldwide. As of May 2017, the company processed over five billion rides around the world. The Uber app is available on the iOS and Android platforms.

Celcom Axiata Berhad has 9.67 million mobile subscribers as of Quarter 3, 2017 (3Q17)