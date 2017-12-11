Machines offering up to 80% discounts on Apple Products

The largest Apple Authorised Premium Reseller in Malaysia, Machines Sdn Bhd (Machines) today announced that it will be holding the Machines 12.12 online sale; its first ever sale held completely on its online store.

For 12 days, from 12 December 2017 until 24 December 2017, Machines will be offering great savings on the Apple Watch (priced from RM999), iPad Pro 9.7″ (cellular) at RM1,599, iPad Pro 12.9″ (Wifi) at RM1999, iPhone 6 from RM1499, MacBook Air (priced from RM2,999), MacBook (priced from RM3,999), Macbook Pro (priced from RM6,999), and other items with discounts of up to 80% off retail prices.

All purchases from the Machines online store comes with free delivery to customers in Peninsular and East Malaysia. Customers have the option of home delivery or can opt to collect their purchases from selected Machines stores. Payment can be made via online transfer or locally issued credit cards.

“As the countdown to Christmas nears, we want to give our customers an opportunity to find the perfect gift for their loved ones – or for themselves,” said Andrew Cheng, Director of Machines. “We chose to hold the sale online to give our customers the best deals without having to brave the holiday crowds”.

All products are in their original packaging and come with a one (1) year manufacturer warranty from the date of purchase. In addition, smartwatches purchased during the sale are also eligible for the Machines Protection Plan – a two-year extended warranty that protects products against accidental damage.

While the sale prices will only be applicable starting from 12 December 2017, customers are currently able to browse the available products on the Machines online store.

For more information and a full list of products, visit the Machines Malaysia website or call the Machines Support Hotline at +603-9212 2606.

Machines has 14 stores within Klang Valley including at Suria KLCC, The Curve and Northpoint Mid Valley, 1 in Pahang and 2 stores in Johor Bahru.