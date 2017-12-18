Former Technical Officer with Telekom Malaysia jailed 6 months for Bribery

A former assistant technical officer with Telekom Malaysia was sentenced to six months’ jail and fined RM150,000 by the Sessions Court here after he pleaded guilty to two counts of bribery.

Sukri Mat (pic), 49, from Pokok Sena near here pleaded guilty on Monday (Dec 18) after both charges were read to him before judge Azman Abu Hassan for the offences committed in 2015.

According to the charge sheet, Sukri solicited a bribe amounting to RM20,000 from Badlishah Hamid, 47, through an SMS from his mobile phone for him to approve and deem works carried out by the latter as satisfactory.

The works involved moving of copper and fibre optic cables and other projects at Jalan Alor Setar – Gunung Keriang for Telekom Malaysia (TM).

For the first offence, he was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694) which is also punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

For the second charge, Sukri pleaded guilty to receiving a bribe amounting to RM10,000 from Badlishah at Restoran Nasi Kandar Imran here on Sept 21, 2015, at about 2.50pm.

He committed the offence under Section 17(A) of the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694) and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

The accused was not represented while MACC deputy public prosecutor A Hafiizh Abu Bakar prosecuted.