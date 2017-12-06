U Mobile WeChat Go SIM launched for Chinese tourists

U Mobile announced a partnership with WeChat to launch the U Mobile WeChat Go SIM Pack. This new prepaid SIM will offer Chinese tourists unlimited data to enjoy social messaging on the WeChat app and free Lingcod TV subscription whilst having unlimited data to stream over 100,000 hours of high-definition movies, documentaries, and educational content out of China.

According to the Telco, the new U Mobile WeChat Go SIM will be the only WeChat Go co-branded prepaid SIM in the country and it is packed with other value-added services including 1GB of free roaming data for Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia and 60 minutes’ worth of IDD calls to China or calls made in Malaysia.

The WeChat Go Pack is price at RM36.40 in China and RM38 in Malaysia. It comes preloaded with the following:

5GB high-speed data for use in Malaysia

Total 1GB high-speed data for roaming in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia

Unlimited 3G data in Malaysia

60 mins of calls to Malaysian numbers (all fixed lines and mobile lines) and/or China (IDD)

Receive unlimited calls in Malaysia

Receive and send unlimited SMS in Malaysia

Receive unlimited SMS in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia

Unlimited WeChat and Lingcod TV data in Malaysia

Free 15 days access to all contents on Lingcod TV in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand & Indonesia

Lingcod TV claims to provides 60+ Chinese streaming channels, 100,000 hours legitimate copies of high definition Video-on-Demand, and replays of TV programs. It also available on Android and iOS smartphones.

The Telco said the launch of the U Mobile WeChat Go SIM is very timely as the Malaysian Tourism and Culture Ministry is targeting to attract eight million Chinese tourists by 2020.

“U Mobile is constantly coming up with unlimited ideas for our customers. With the new U Mobile WeChat Go SIM, possibilities are endless as the whole WeChat ecosystem goes beyond just social messaging. Together with WeChat, we will work on packing even more benefits like mobile commerce into the WeChat Go SIM not just for Chinese tourists but for anyone who is a user of WeChat,” said Jasmine Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, U Mobile.

“We are delighted to begin our partnership with U Mobile to offer Chinese travellers an enhanced mobile experience in Malaysia,” said WeChat. “Through our network of partners like U Mobile, we would like to introduce WeChat’s ecosystem to the market and give WeChat users more value-added services.”

U Mobile WeChat Go SIM will be available from 6th December 2017, and Chinese tourists may opt to purchase the prepaid SIM pack from Sunway Media (Shenzhen Sunway Culture Media Co. Ltd.) retailers in China prior to travelling. The SIM card will also be available at 138 U Mobile outlets in Malaysia as well as the various international airports in the country such as KLIA and KLIA 2.

Advertisements