Celcom Customers to enjoy Flight Discounts with Malaysia Airlines

Celcom Axiata Berhad and Malaysia Airlines Berhad today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a strategic partnership, which includes flight discounts for Celcom customers.

The long-term joint venture is set to provide significant benefits spanning multiple areas across both companies which will include Enrich rewards, special offers and many more in the coming months.

These benefits include:

Easier ways to earn and spend Enrich miles

Flight discounts for all Celcom customers

Attractive International Roaming plans

Enrich is the frequent flyer programme of Malaysia Airlines that offers privileges and lifestyle rewards.

The MoU between was signed by Michael Kuehner, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad and Izham Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Airlines Berhad at Menara Celcom, today.

Michael Kuehner said Celcom’s partnership with Malaysia Airlines resonates the telco’s determination and commitment to enhance its digital services and experiences, towards greatly benefiting customers and Malaysian Airlines employees.

“Both Celcom and Enrich customers will soon enjoy an awesome experience of innovative digital offerings and rewards that will further ‘enrich’ their traveling lifestyles,” he said.

Commenting on the agreement, Izham Ismail, Chief Executive Officer Officer of Malaysian Airlines said the partnership is a perfect combination of the two companies.

“Helping people stay connected, whether through travel or their mobile phone, lies at the heart of what we do. The partnership will enable Enrich members to reach rewards more quickly by providing new and innovative ways to earn and spend miles.”

Celcom said more details will be provided in the coming weeks.