Digi Postpaid Family Plan: Up to 5 lines and 120GB Internet

One of the problems consumers face today with their Telcos is the difficulty in managing mobile phone plans for multiple family members. This is why Digi has simplified its products to offer more convenience and savings with the Digi Postpaid Family Plan.

With up to 5 family lines per plan, and a large Internet quota of up to 120GB per month, everyone in the family has the freedom to experience Digi’s consistent 4G Plus network. On top of that, everyone gets unlimited calls to all networks. All these features are available to customers starting from as low as only RM150 a month.

Digi Postpaid Family Plan offers you:

Up to 5 lines under one plan

1 low price for the family to enjoy – from RM150/month

One plan, one bill.

Up to 120GB Internet for all to use

Unlimited Calls For all lines

Free Roaming in 10 countries for the Principle line – Australia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei, Myanmar. Extra lines under the plan can enjoy Roaming in 10 countries at just will require to pay RM30/month for each line.

Digi Postpaid Family 150:

RM150/month

1 Principle line + 2 additional free lines

Total 60GB Internet to share (30GB All Day Internet + Limited time, 30GB Weekend Internet for life)

Unlimited calls to all networks (For all 3 lines)

300 SMS to all networks for each line

Digi Postpaid Family 250:

RM250/month

1 Principle line + 4 additional free lines

Total 120GB Internet to share (60GB All Day Internet + Limited time, 60GB Weekend Internet for life)

Unlimited calls to all networks (For all 5 lines)

300 SMS to all networks for each line

Digi Postpaid Family Plan is not only limited to family members! You could also share Digi Postpaid Family Plan among friends and wearable devices/ gadgets which require SIM. For example: 3 or more friends staying together could share the Digi Postpaid Family Plan among themselves. By doing this, they could reduce their monthly living cost by sharing one Digi Postpaid Family Plan. In another scenario, an Internet savvy individual may be using a few devices such as a smartphone, tablet or Mifi (more than 1 SIM card), he or she can subscribe to Digi Postpaid Family Plan to enjoy hassle free experience and savings with just 1 monthly bill. How convenient and smart way to manage your monthly telco bill!

Digi Postpaid Family Plan users can control and allocate both the All Day and Weekend Internet quota between each lines via the MyDigi App. The MyDIgi app is available for Android and iOS smartphones.

For those who need even more Internet, get additional 10GB Internet for just RM25 or 5GB Internet at RM15.

Sign up for the new Digi Postpaid Family plan now at any Digi outlets, authorized dealers stores and Digi Store Online. It’s a limited time offer! Sign up today!

