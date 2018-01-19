CNY: Purchase Huawei Smartphones & get merchandises up to RM499

As part of the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration, Huawei Malaysia will be giving away exclusive merchandises up to RM499 in value with selected purchase of Huawei smartphones.

Customers who purchase products ranging from Huawei’s flagship models such as the Huawei Mate 10 series, P10 Plus and Nova 2 series, to their mid-range smartphones and tablets will receive exclusive merchandises from the smartphone maker.

For every purchase of the following devices/smartphones, customers will receive the bundled package, including exclusive Huawei ang pow packets:

HUAWEI Mate 10 (RM2699) will receive exclusive gift box that includes a vehicle-mounted air purifier, a leisure camisole cup and a package, worth RM239

HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro (RM3099) will receive exclusive gift box that includes a selfie stick, a type C and micro data cable, a ring hook and a package, worth RM499

HUAWEI Nova 2i (RM1299) will receive exclusive gift box that includes a selfie stick, a HUAWEI Uring and a headset, worth RM499

HUAWEI Nova 2 Plus will receive exclusive gift box that includes a glass bottle, a polyester foldable bag and a HUAWEI Uring, worth RM179

HUAWEI Nova Lite will receive exclusive gift box that include a glass bottle and a HUAWEI Uring worth RM99

HUAWEI P10 Plus (RM3099) will receive exclusive gift box that includes a glass bottle, a polyester foldable bag and a HUAWEI Uring, worth RM179

HUAWEI Y7 Prime (RM999) will receive exclusive gift box that includes a polyester foldable bag and a HUAWEI Uring, worth RM129

HUAWEI M3 will receive exclusive gifts that include flip cover and an AKG H300 earpiece, worth RM449

HUAWEI M3 Lite (RM999) will receive exclusive gift box that includes a flip cover and a glass bottle, worth RM269

HUAWEI T3 will receive exclusive gifts that includes a bottle, worth RM69

According to Bill Liu, Country Director, HUAWEI Malaysia Device Business Department, “HUAWEI is glad to partake in the festivity that is widely celebrated within the nation. Being one of the major festivities here, HUAWEI would like to reciprocate our fans’ confidence and support for our brand through the promotions – grab your exclusive merchandises this season.”

The Huawei CNY promotion will run for 40 days from 20 January – 28 February 2018.