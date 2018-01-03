Measat to offer CONNECTme, satellite broadband service with 100% coverage

A new satellite broadband service provider has been unveiled in Malaysia. Called CONNECTme, it promises 100% coverage, connecting any home in Malaysia.

At the moment, there are not much official details available. From the CONNECTme website, MalaysianWireless discovered that the service will be offered by a company called Pesat Sutramas Sdn Bhd which is based at Level 39, Menara Maxis in KL. The CONNECTme website is registered to Measat Satellite Systems Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Measat Global Berhad.

CONNECTme will offer two satellite broadband packages at launch:

[email protected] (On-Demand):

Speeds up to 15Mbps

RM25 per GB, pay per use

RM2500 upfront (enjoy 25GB monthly data for the 1st 6-months)

Annual fee: RM500

Installation fee: RM500

Comes with 1 antenna + 1 satellite modem

Add on Wifi Router: RM300

Support service: RM50 monthly

No contract

[email protected] (Fixed):

Speed up to 15Mbps

25GB monthly data

RM477 a month with GST

Installation fee: RM500

Comes with 1 antenna + 1 satellite modem

Add on Wifi Router: RM300

Support service: RM50 monthly

6 months contract

Once subscribed (via the website or mobile app), the service will be installed within two days. A satellite dish will be installed on the wall / roof of the house and two cables will be connected from the dish to an indoor unit (satellite modem).

Just like the Astro satellite Pay-TV service (a subsidiary of Measat Broadcast Network Systems Sdn Bhd), CONNECTme is also affected by rain. In its FAQ, CONNECTme says ” Yes, you may experience slower internet service typically 15 – 30 minutes during a downpour. When rain is excessive, outages could be longer than 30 minutes.”

There also the [email protected] Wifi service with speeds up to 15Mbps at RM10 per GB. This Wifi service will be launched at a later date. [email protected] does not require any installation.

Check out the CONNECTme website here.

CONNECTme will launch on 8th March 2018.