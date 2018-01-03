Measat to offer CONNECTme, satellite broadband service with 100% coverage

A new satellite broadband service provider has been unveiled in Malaysia. Called CONNECTme, it promises 100% coverage, connecting any home in Malaysia.
At the moment, there are not much official details available. From the CONNECTme website, MalaysianWireless discovered that the service will be offered by a company called Pesat Sutramas Sdn Bhd which is based at Level 39, Menara Maxis in KL. The CONNECTme website is registered to Measat Satellite Systems Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Measat Global Berhad.
CONNECTme will offer two satellite broadband packages at launch:
[email protected] (On-Demand):
- Speeds up to 15Mbps
- RM25 per GB, pay per use
- RM2500 upfront (enjoy 25GB monthly data for the 1st 6-months)
- Annual fee: RM500
- Installation fee: RM500
- Comes with 1 antenna + 1 satellite modem
- Add on Wifi Router: RM300
- Support service: RM50 monthly
- No contract
[email protected] (Fixed):
- Speed up to 15Mbps
- 25GB monthly data
- RM477 a month with GST
- Installation fee: RM500
- Comes with 1 antenna + 1 satellite modem
- Add on Wifi Router: RM300
- Support service: RM50 monthly
- 6 months contract
Once subscribed (via the website or mobile app), the service will be installed within two days. A satellite dish will be installed on the wall / roof of the house and two cables will be connected from the dish to an indoor unit (satellite modem).
Just like the Astro satellite Pay-TV service (a subsidiary of Measat Broadcast Network Systems Sdn Bhd), CONNECTme is also affected by rain. In its FAQ, CONNECTme says ” Yes, you may experience slower internet service typically 15 – 30 minutes during a downpour. When rain is excessive, outages could be longer than 30 minutes.”
There also the [email protected] Wifi service with speeds up to 15Mbps at RM10 per GB. This Wifi service will be launched at a later date. [email protected] does not require any installation.
Check out the CONNECTme website here.
CONNECTme will launch on 8th March 2018.