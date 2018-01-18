Ameen Amaendran is the new CEO of Tune Talk, replacing Jason Lo [Video]

Tune Talk, the largest Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in ASEAN, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ameen Amaendran as its new CEO, replacing Jason Lo. Ameen will assume the post effectively on January 15, 2018.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Ameen was the CEO for RedOne and also the Head of MVNO and Migrant Segment at Celcom Axiata. In both instances, he was the major driving force that has positively changed the outlook of the business, Tune Talk said in a media statement.

In accepting the appointment as CEO of Tune Talk Sdn Bhd, Ameen said, “It is an honour for me to be part of the leadership team for the company and I am humbled by everyone’s reception. Tune Talk Sdn Bhd has set a great benchmark as an MVNO in the region and the company is one of the most competitive in the industry. I am looking forward to working closely with the team, to realise the visions and stretching the boundaries of the business, in order to continue achieving greater heights for the company.”

In welcoming the new appointment, Tune Talk employees made the following music video. Check it out below.

The outgoing Tune Talk chief executive officer Jason Lo has admitted being arrested in Dubai last September, but denied it had to do with possession of drugs.

Back then, he told The Edge Markets that he was sent to a police lock-up after he attempted to help his friend who had tried to break up a fight.

“I landed in Dubai, at the airport my friend tries to stop a fight. Then he gets hit and I jump the guy who turns out to be an undercover cop,” Jason told the business daily, following a Harian Metro report that a CEO of a Malaysian telecommunication company had been arrested at the Dubai International Airport shortly after arrival from Amsterdam.

The paper, quoting a source, said authorities found drugs hidden in his luggage, and detained him for two weeks at the airport’s detention centre before he was charged and sent to the Al-Aweer central prison to serve his sentence.

The arrest was reportedly on Sep 18, a day before Dubai hosted an annual telecommunication conference, “Telecoms World Middle East 2017”. Jason was the sole Malaysian speaker listed on the conference website.

When contacted by FMT, Tony Fernandes, whose Tune Group owns Tune Talk, rubbished news of Jason’s detention.

“No such thing… Where do you get this rubbish?” he told FMT.

Jason Lo had served as Tune Talk CEO since its founding in 2007.

Tune Talk claims it is the largest mobile prepaid MVNO service provider in Malaysia, with more than 1.5 million active subscribers.