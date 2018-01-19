U Mobile renews Business Support System (BSS) deal with Ericsson

Ericsson announced today that it has further extended its partnership with U Mobile Sdn Bhd to transform the Malaysian telecommunications service provider’s Business Support System (BSS) into an industrialised real-time converged environment.

Originally signed in 2012, the partnership has been extended for another five years until 2022. In the ongoing contract, Ericsson is responsible for competence development, solution design, deployment and systems integration of the convergent billing solutions, as well as Managed Services, it said.

Ericsson’s BSS solution enables U Mobile to offer a wider range of unique services including real-time promotions and notifications, product and services cross bundling, real-time cost control for postpaid subscriptions, subscriber personalisation, and flexible mobile wallets.

Ericsson claims that more than 5 million U Mobile prepaid and postpaid subscribers are managed using the BSS solution.

The five-year Managed Services contract allows U Mobile to focus its efforts on product development while having clearer visibility and more control over capital and operating expense.

Wong Heang Tuck, CEO, U Mobile, says: “U Mobile prides ourselves for always being the first in the country to roll out unique plans and services. To successfully do so, apart from having an unlimited commitment to innovate, we need to ensure that we actively reduce time to market in a way that would not affect customer experience. Ericsson’s billing solutions has played a role in enabling our customers to enjoy our new services more quickly and efficiently.”

Todd Ashton, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, says: “As U Mobile’s digital transformation partner, we are bringing fully converged business and customer support to their subscribers. Our end-to-end convergent billing and Managed Services help our partners to strengthen their competitiveness, enable flexibility to meet market demands, and reduce costs through streamlined operations.”

With more than 200 telecom billing and charging customers worldwide, Ericsson is the preferred end-to-end BSS partner. Two billion subscribers are supported by the supplier’s BSS offerings, helping service providers address new opportunities that demand the right offer at the right moment.