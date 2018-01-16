New U Mobile UMI 36 Prepaid with Free JOOX VIP & High Speed Internet

4G mobile Telco, U Mobile has launched two new Unlimited Mobile Internet (UMI) Prepaid plans today- UMI 36 and UMI 26.

In a media statement the company said, “At as little as RM36 a month, UMI 36 customers will enjoy 7.5GB of high speed internet, 7.5GB to stream videos via Video-Onz, plus unlimited data to stream on YouTube from 2am to 10am daily. For customers who subscribe to UMI 26, they will enjoy 2.5GB of high speed internet as well as 2.5GB for video streaming on Video-Onz. In their respective price range, both plans offer the highest data quota in the prepaid market!”

“When paired with the Unlimited Power Prepaid pack, the plans also offer unlimited data for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter via App-Onz,” it added.

UMI 36



RM36/30day

7.5GB high speed Internet

Video-ONZ: 7.5GB

Music-ONZ: Unlimited

Free JOOX VIP for 30 days

Unlimited WeChat and Whatsapp

Youtube: Unlimited Streaming between 2am to 10am

UMI 26

RM26/30day

2.5GB high speed Internet

Video-ONZ: 2.5GB

Music-ONZ: Unlimited

Free JOOX VIP for 30 days

Unlimited WeChat and Whatsapp

The free JOOX VIP promotion is valid from today until further notice. Customers can continue to enjoy the free JOOX VIP subscription when they renew the UMI 36 and UMI 26 plan.

Video-ONZ offers free video streaming data for its customers. Some of the partners on Video-Onz are: YouTube, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, Dailymotion, Youku Tudou, HyppTV Everywhere, iflix, Viu, tonton, Astro-on-the-Go, ErosNow, Herotalkies, YuppTV, Crunchyroll, Viki, BFM, The Edge TV, Pocketimes, OnFM and Starlive.

On the other hand, Music-Onz also offers free music streaming data. Some of the partners includes: Spotify, JOOX, Tidal, KKBOX, Raku, BFM 89.9, ERA fm, MY FM, hitz fm, MIX fm, LiteFM, Sinar FM, THR Raaga, THR Gegar, MELODY FM, Fly FM, Hot FM, One FM and Kool FM.

The other existing UMI plans are- UMI 20 (1.5GB Internet), UMI 30 (7.5GB Internet), UMI 38 (2GB Internet, 150 minutes) and UMI 50 (12GB Internet, 50 minutes).

All UMI plans can be subscribed via the MyUMobile app, available on iOS and Android platforms.

UMI prepaid plans are best enjoyed with U Mobile Power Prepaid. The starter pack cost RM8.50 and comes with 1GB free basic Internet every month, among others.