U Mobile Unlimited HERO P79 Postpaid Plan with Free Spotify Premium

4G LTE Telco, U Mobile announced two new postpaid plans in Malaysia today: Unlimited HERO P79 and Hero P68.

The new Unlimited HERO P79 postpaid plan comes with 6 months of rebate on Spotify Premium in addition to unlimited data for music streaming via Music-Onz and unlimited data for video streaming via Video-Onz. Details below.

Unlimited HERO P79 Postpaid Plan



All day 20GB High Speed Internet

Unlimited Voice Calls to all networks

SMS at 10sen/msg to all networks

Unlimited Whatsapp and WeChat

Unlimited Music Streaming on Joox, Apple Music and more with Music-ONZ

Unlimited Video Streaming on Youtube, Netflix, iflix and more with Video-ONZ

Unlimited Waze

Roam-ONZ 1GB Internet Roaming Data

Free Spotify Premium for 6-months

No contract

To enjoy the free 6-months Spotify Premium, HERO P79 customers must activate the service before 31 March 2018. More details on the U Mobile website.

Hero P68 Postpaid Plan



All day 15GB High Speed Internet

Unlimited Voice Calls to all networks

SMS at 10sen/msg to all networks

Unlimited Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WeChat, Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger

Unlimited Waze

Roam-ONZ 500MB Internet Roaming Data

No contract

With the launch of the two new postpaid plan, U Mobile has stopped offering the older Unlimited Hero P78 and Hero P70 postpaid plans to new customers. Existing customers on P78 and P70 will continue to enjoy the benefits of the postpaid plans until further notice.

The other exisiting U Mobile Hero Postpaid Plans include Hero U28 (RM28/month, 3GB Internet), Hero P38 (RM38/month, Unlimited Calls, 4GB Internet), Hero P48 (RM48/month, Unlimited Calls, 5GB Internet) and Unlimited Hero P99 (RM99/month, Unlimited High Speed Internet & Unlimited Calls).

Apart from the new postpaid plans, U Mobile also recently launched two new prepaid plans, the UMI 36 and UMI 26 where customers will get to enjoy free 30-day JOOX VIP subscription.

Details on the U Mobile website over here.