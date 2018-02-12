Boost Mobile Wallet launched, can be used at over 5,000 locations

Boost, an app-based mobile wallet, is now launched in Malaysia. The mobile app offers a convenient way to pay, send, request and store money in one’s smartphone. Boost said it aims to revolutionise the way Malaysian consumers transact by creating a seamless payment experience without cash or cards.

Users could use the Boost mobile wallet to do prepaid top ups, buy digital vouchers and others. To start using Boost, users must register for an account using their mobile number, full name, email address and password. They can then add money into the app via credit card, debit card, or 17 online banking partners. To make payment, all users need do is scan a QR code at Boost’s participating locations and key in their 6 digit PIN.

Boost is now accepted at selected “pasar malam”, food trucks, food courts and across various industries such as F&B, entertainment, transportation, online shopping, bookstores and more.

To date, Boost has acquired over 800,000 users with online and offline merchants located in over 5,000 locations across Klang Valley.

Boost is available to users in two options: Basic Wallet and Premium Wallet.

Boost Basic Wallet the default option that allows a user to store up to RM200 in the digital wallet at any one time. Users will be limited to transactions up to RM1,000 monthly and won’t be able to cash out from their account until they upgrade to the Premium Wallet.

Users could upgrade to Boost Premium Wallet for free when they provide their IC details. Boost Premium Wallet users could:

Add money up to RM1,500 into their Boost Wallet

Spend/Transfer up to RM1,000 daily

Spend/Transfer up to RM4,500 monthly

Transfer out money from the Boost Wallet to a bank account

The Boost mobile app can also be used to Send and Request Money from other Boost mobile wallet users.

In June 2017, Boost launched its own “Digital Shop”. Boost users are able to buy digital vouchers from their favourite brands at discounts from Boost’s partners. There are a variety of vouchers to cater to several segments such as:

The Gamers – Boost offers game credits top up for Steam Credits, Garena, MOL Points, PlayStation, Asphalt8 and A-Cash

Boost offers game credits top up for Steam Credits, Garena, MOL Points, PlayStation, Asphalt8 and A-Cash The Online Shopaholics – 11Street, Lazada, Zalora and Shopee for cash vouchers up to 20% off.

11Street, Lazada, Zalora and Shopee for cash vouchers up to 20% off. The Foodies – Tealive, Boost Juice, myBurgerlab, KGB (Killer Gourmet Burgers), Inside Scoop, The Chicken Rice Shop, La Juiceria, Krispy Kreme. SushiQ, Nelson’s, DOME

Tealive, Boost Juice, myBurgerlab, KGB (Killer Gourmet Burgers), Inside Scoop, The Chicken Rice Shop, La Juiceria, Krispy Kreme. SushiQ, Nelson’s, DOME Music, Dramas & Movie lovers – get monthly subscription from Spotify, Joox, Dimsum, and Tonton., MBO cinema vouchers. For entertainment – Sunway Lagoon, RedBox, Aquaria KLCC and Legoland

get monthly subscription from Spotify, Joox, Dimsum, and Tonton., MBO cinema vouchers. For entertainment – Sunway Lagoon, RedBox, Aquaria KLCC and Legoland Fashion & Beauty – SimplySiti, SASA, Fashion Valet

Christopher Tiffin, Chief Executive Officer of Boost said, “Boost is thrilled to be bringing Malaysians a seamless and secure digital experience via their smartphones. We live in a very exciting time where technology has become an important part of our lives, and with Boost we aim to ease the way we transact in our daily lives. Our ambition is to be the preferred method for consumers to transact digitally. We believe that by combining consumer lifestyle needs and innovative digital technology, Boost makes transactions easier, faster, more secure and the experience more rewarding.”

Boost is operated by Axiata Digital Ecode Sdn Bhd and the Boost website is registered to Celcom Axiata Berhad. Celcom users will enjoy zero-rated Internet chargers while using the Boost app.

In conjunction with Chinese New Year, Boost will debut its “Paint The Town Red” campaign, where signature red QR codes can be spotted at all online and offline partner merchants nationwide, which users can scan using their mobile phones in their daily transactions. Up to RM1,888,888 Ang Pows are up for grabs.

Boost is available on Android and iOS smartphones.