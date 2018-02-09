Celcom offers Free Flight Ticket & other Privileges with First Postpaid Plan

Celcom Axiata announced that it has revised its postpaid plans to offer lifestyle privileges, including free flight ticket, a first in the market it claims.

Starting now, customers who sign up for 12 months with either FIRST Platinum at RM148/month (60GB Internet) or FIRST Platinum Plus at RM188/month (100GB Internet) will automatically enjoy these new lifestyle privileges:

Lifestyle Privileges for FIRST Platinum and FIRST Platinum Plus

a) One-off privilege (one time over 12-months) – One return free flight ticket to destinations within 9 ASEAN countries.

OR

b) Monthly privileges – Combination of two lifestyle privileges every month from any of these below.

Free Internet Roaming plus unlimited Calls and SMS within nine ASEAN countries (FIRST Platinum Plus)

Free Internet Roaming within nine ASEAN countries (FIRST Platinum)

Free AnydayGB (combine weekend and weekday Internet)

Free unlimited Premium Access to iflix and Yonder Music

1 Free GSC movie ticket

RM10 11Street shopping voucher

2 Free Rides worth RM5 with Grab

RM10 tealive beverage voucher

RM10 Google Play Store app rebate

RM10 iOS store app rebate

Celcom also extends the lifestyle privileges to customers when they sign up for 12 months with either FIRST Gold at RM80/month (20GB Internet), FIRST Gold Plus at RM98/month (40GB Internet) or FIRST Gold Supreme at RM128/month (50GB Internet):

Lifestyle Privileges for FIRST Gold, FIRST Gold Plus & FIRST Gold Supreme

a) One-off privilege (one time over 12-months) – One return free flight ticket to any destinations within Malaysia.

OR

b) Monthly privileges – Selection of one privilege every month from any of these below.

Free AnydayGB (combine weekend and weekday Internet)

Free unlimited Premium Access to iflix and Yonder Music

Free Video Walla monthly

RM10 11Street shopping voucher

2 Free Rides worth RM5 with Grab

RM10 tealive beverage voucher

RM10 Google Play Store app rebate

RM10 iOS store app rebate

To enjoy the privileges, Celcom FIRST customers can easily login onto their accounts via MyCelcom Postpaid App and click on the ‘Lifestyle Privileges’ tab under “My Services”, to view their redeemable lifestyle privileges. Instructions and redemption codes will be given to customers based on their selected privilege. Celcom said the privilege can only be selected once and it will be effective till the contract expires after 12 months.

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom FIRST consumers will simply enjoy more than just data as they will be greatly rewarded with such amazing lifestyle privileges.

“We want to always ensure that our customers get the best experience from Celcom, be it within the digital space or during their daily lifestyle activities. Nothing beats having a plan that now gives you additional benefits and rewards suited to your own liking,” he said.

New and existing Celcom customers can enjoy these lifestyle privileges simply by visiting the nearest Celcom Blue Cube or Celcom Certified Partners nationwide and sign up for a 12 months contract without any additional cost.

For more details please visit the Celcom website.