Malaysia Ministry of Youth & Sports adopts cashless payment solution from Digi

The Malaysia Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) announced that it has adopted Digi’s vcash as their solution of choice for cashless transactions. This landmark decision marks the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) as the first arm of the Government to implement a cashless payment solution within its bureau.

As of today, vcash has been enabled in three locations at Menara KBS: Rimau Cafe, KBS Gym and also Kafe Teratai; the local canteen located within Menara KBS. For Rimau Cafe and Kafe Teratai, customers can make payments with the vcash mobile app now, providing a level of convenience that cashless payment users can relate to – no more small notes, no more locating and queuing at ATMs and an enhanced layer of security in making payments, Digi said. At the KBS gym, both the entrance fee and mineral water can be purchased through the dedicated QR code.

vcash is a mobile payment application that offers Malaysians an easy, more convenient way to pay, send, request and store money in their smartphones. It is offered by Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) in partnership with Valyou Sdn Bhd, an e-money issuer authorised by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the mobile app is now available for all Malaysians on the Google Play Store or Apple App store for free.

The vcash service is available across all telco operators, and it only requires users to own a smartphone with an Internet connection. The easy to use, and safe method for payment, sending, requesting and storing money on the mobile phones made vcash suitable for youths to adopt and use, Digi claims.

Digi said vcash offers four (4) key benefits over cash. It is safe, with every transaction secured by PIN or fingerprint; convenient as it can be used anytime, anywhere for anything; trackable as it helps you to keep an eye on user expenditure and effortless as they can pay, send or receive money in a few taps.

To date, vcash can be used at both physical touchpoints such F&B outlets and online merchants under MOLPay and iPay88’s payment gateway networks. In addition, vcash also offers an in-app store that allows subscribers to purchase gaming credits such as Garena Shells and Steam Wallet, telco prepaid top ups, shopping vouchers and even pay their utility bills like Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Astro, Telekom Malaysia (TM) while on the go.

“The announcement today builds upon the aspirations of nearly 2 million Malaysian youths – many who have expressed their desire for a nation that is moving towards becoming a cashless payment society. In order to drive the cashless movement, it is imperative that we ourselves at KBS take significant steps in this direction to future-proof the country beginning now. In doing so, we hope to play a pivotal role in advocating and encouraging the adoption of cashless transactions,” said Youth and Sports Minister, YB Brig. Jen. Khairy Jamaluddin.

“In 2017, we have seen the positive traction in both the government and private sectors to adopt cashless payment method due to it being secure and has low barrier to adoption. Today, with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, our main aim is to continue being inclusive by providing a simple, convenient solution – vcash – that works for everyone,” said Albern Murty, Digi’s Chief Executive Officer.