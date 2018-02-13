CNY: Xpax offers 3 times More Internet Quota, 45GB at RM79

In conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, Celcom Axiata is now offering 3 times more Internet quota without increasing the price of its Xpax Internet plans.

Starting today until 30th April 2018, consumers can enjoy three times internet quota when they subscribe to any Xpax weekly or monthly plans. Xpax consumers will also enjoy triple Internet quota when they purchase Xpax Add-ons which include Facebook Walla, Instagram Walla, Video Walla and late night internet.

Xpax Triple quota includes:-

Weekly Plan

1.5GB at RM6 (500MB Base Quota + 1GB Bonus Quota)

6GB at RM10 (2GB Base Quota + 4GB Bonus Quota)

15GB at RM19 (5GB Base Quota + 10GB Bonus Quota)

Monthly Plan

15GB at RM30 (5GB Base Quota + 10GB Bonus Quota)

30GB at RM50 (10GB Base Quota + 20GB Bonus Quota) with free unlimited Music Walla

45GB at RM79 (15GB Base Quota + 30GB Bonus Quota) with free unlimited Music Walla and free 15GB Video Walla

Add-on Late Night Internet Plan

Weekly Late Night Internet (1am-7am) 30GB at RM7 (10GB Base Quota + 20GB Bonus Quota)

Monthly Late Night Internet (1am-7am) 45GB at RM20 (15GB Base Quota + 30GB Bonus Quota)

The Bonus quota above has a two (2) days validity for weekly subscriptions and three (3) days validity for monthly subscriptions. Celcom said Data Rollover does not apply to Bonus quota.

Xpax consumers can also enjoy the new upgraded Daily Internet plan at RM3 (2GB) and RM5 (4GB)

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Office, Business Operations of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Xpax is delighted to triple the internet quota for the same price to allow our prepaid subscribers to binge stream and share their awesome festive moments with friends and family during the upcoming Chinese New Year 2018 festive celebrations.

“It’s #nokelentong that Xpax gives the best deal for a great digital experience, without the fear of running out of data quota. So don’t be afraid to binge stream, play game and enjoy the awesome,” he said.

Customers may subscribe to the Xpax internet plans by logging on to the Xpax mobile app or by dialling *118*2#. For more information, please visit the Xpax website.