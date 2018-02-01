Yoodo is the latest MVNO in Malaysia, customise your Mobile Plan

Yoodo, the latest mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in Malaysia, has launched as the country’s first truly customisable digital mobile service.

The virtual Telco said it brings to market a new and comprehensive mobile offering that gives customers the ultimate choice and control over their mobile plan while delivering simple, clear and engaging customer service.

Yoodo’s customisable packages across voice, data, messaging and content offers up to 1,000 possible combinations. Customers can change, upgrade or downgrade their package at any time via the Yoodo mobile app. Customers don’t have to choose prepaid or contract, but rather get the best of both worlds with the ability to dynamically add-on or auto-renew as they please.

In terms of pricing, at minimum, a 5GB data cost RM30/month (up to 100GB Internet), a 50 minutes voice cost RM5/month and SMS cost RM3/month for 50 messages. Users could pick and customise the mobile plan that they need. There’s also the add on plans for Facebook (5GB at RM10/month), 10GB Youtube at RM20/month and 5GB Instagram at RM10/month.

Other highlights of the service include self-registration, immediate SIM delivery, roam-like-home across 12 countries (Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Cambodia, Philippines, Laos, and Brunei) , add-on boosters, online community support, Wi-Fi tethering, rewards, and non-intrusive promotions triggered by location or user preferences.

Customers can order a free SIM via the Yoodo app or web and have the option of Standard Delivery (within 1 to 3 days) or Express Delivery where the SIM will be delivered within 2 hours. For Express delivery, RM15 will be charged and this is currently available only in the Klang Valley. Users could pick a new number via the Yoodo app or port in using their existing mobile number.

Activation of the Yoodo SIM is done via the app and users will self-authenticate their identity using their IC or passport and facial recognition. They will then have a free hand to customise their mobile plan. Plans can be changed anytime through the app with no fee charged, with the changes taking effect the following month. Users are billed via credit or debit card and there are no contract. The Yoodo app is available on Android and iOS devices.

“Traditional mobile operators design plans based on what they want to sell the customer, developing various plans and features that don’t fit most customer’s individual needs. We’ve flipped that on its head and enabled users to customise their own mobile plans, with everything done online to give our customers full control, because frankly, they would do it better“ said Farid Yunus, Head of Yoodo.

Yoodo is an independent digital mobile service that is owned and operated by Celcom Axiata Berhad.