Complaints on Telcos Dropped in 2017, CFM received only 4,746 Cases

Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) received 4,746 complaints related to communications and multimedia services from all over Malaysia in 2017.

Out of the total number of complaints, CFM claims that it successfully resolved 82% complaints in less than 15 days, a 5% increase compared to 2016.

Total Complaints Received by CFM 2018 (January) 340 Complaints 95% complaints were resolved in < 15 days 2017 4,746 Complaints Decrease by 37% 86% complaints were resolved in < 15 days 2016 7,556 Complaints Increase by 3.14% 77% complaints were resolved in < 15 days 2015 7,326 Complaints 72% complaints were resolved in < 15 days

According to CFM records, Telco’s cellular services remain as the highest type of complaints received for four years in a row followed by wireless broadband and then by high-speed broadband. The increase of this type of complaints was partly driven by the number of mobile cellular subscriptions of 42.4 million as compared to broadband subscriptions with a total of 36.6 million subscriptions in the third quarter of 2017.

Among the top five categories reported by consumers to CFM in 2017 and 2016, Billing and Charging remains as the highest complaints category. However, last year, that category of complaints recorded a decrease of 42.7% compared to the previous year.

2016 TOTAL COMPLAINTS 2017 TOTAL COMPLAINTS 5 HIGHEST CATEGORIES OF COMPLAINTS RECEIVED BY CFM BILLING & CHARGING 2,914 BILLING & CHARGING 1,669 QUALITY OF SERVICE 2,506 NETWORK COVERAGE 1,247 NETWORK COVERAGE 619 QUALITY OF SERVICE 817 UNFAIR PRACTICE 442 UNFAIR PRACTICE 295 NO COVERAGE 404 MISLEADING PROMOTIONS 224

Out of the top five categories of complaints received by CFM, Network Coverage complaints category (1,247 complaints) recorded an increase of 101% from 619 complaints reported in 2016. Most complaints are about network coverage that is due to interruptions in internet services followed by 4G/LTE coverage that is unstable in certain areas.

As for the Billing and Charging, this category has had the highest number complaints every month in 2017. Among the complaints frequently reported under this category is Billing Dispute, Rebate/refund, Unreasonable charges, International roaming charges and Unsatisfactory billing system. Billing Dispute is the highest complaint reported under the Billing and Charging category amounting to 854 complaints last year.

“Although the number of complaints received in 2017 has decreased as compared to the previous year, the percentage of complaints resolved, however, recorded an increase, CFM has managed to resolve the complaints within the stipulated time as set out in General Consumer Code of Practice for the Communications and Multimedia Industry Malaysia (GCC). The process of improving complaints has seen to marked improvement from year to year,” said CFM Chairman, Mohamad Yusrizal Dato’ Yusoff.

The Chairman added, CFM’s focus for this year is to move forward with the implementation of plans towards improvement in addressing key causes of problems faced by consumer. CFM will also closely monitor consumer grievances through online platforms to understand the issues raised by consumers and conduct targeted surveys to get feedback on specific issues.

CFM said it will continue to strive to be a proactive forum by constantly engaging with representatives from service providers as well as the demand side for follow-up action to agree on more effective initiatives to both the address consumer issues.

Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia or CFM, established and designated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), is tasked with, amongst others, to promote the growth of Malaysia’s communications and multimedia industry and the protection of consumer interests by fostering the highest standards of business ethics and behaviour through industry self-governance. CFM is also a channel for complaints redress on Communications and Multimedia services.

Consumers could lodge their complaint by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or by calling CFM toll-free number 1-800-18-2222.

Consumers facing a problem are advised to seek assistance from their respective service providers first. They should only refer to CFM if their issues are not resolved by the service providers.