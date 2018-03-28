Stop Paying for Crap, Create your Own Mobile Plan with Yoodo

Ever wonder why you are paying so much for your mobile plan?

Are you really using up all that bundled voice minutes, SMS, and GBs of Internet quota that comes with your mobile plan? It’s like being forced to pay for crap that you may not need.

Its time to have control over your mobile plan and pay for what you only need. What you need is Yoodo:

Yoodo believes you should be able to pay for only the data, voice and SMS that you want and use.

It offers the best from both world: Prepaid and Postpaid- Because there’s only one mobile plan with Yoodo and its the one that YOU create. You can choose how much voice, SMS and Internet data amount you need with up to 1,000 possible combinations! You can also have add-on features such as IDD, roaming (Roam Like Home in 12 countries) and mobile contents.

There’s no contract, no bill shock, no more hidden charges on porting or downsizing your plan with Yoodo:

Being truly 100% digital, Yoodo is not like the other traditional mobile operators out there. It doesn’t have a physical store because everything is online – simple registration, changing plans, account inquiries, paying, disconnection and reconnection, customer service – all via a mobile app that works on iPhone and Android smartphones.

Its so easy to sign up for Yoodo: You can keep your existing mobile number or choose a new number for free.

To sign up, simply log in to the Yoodo app and follow the instructions. Once you order the free sim, you have the option of Standard Delivery (within 1 – 3 days) or Express Delivery (Klang Valley only) where the SIM will be delivered within 2 hours. You don’t even need to be at home or work to receive the SIM pack because the courier service company (GOGET) will drop the sim in your mailbox.

Activation of the SIM card is done via the app and users will self-authenticate their identity using IC or passport and facial recognition.

What are you waiting for? Click on this link to learn more on Yoodo, Malaysia’s newest 4G mobile brand.

This article is brought to you by Yoodo. Launched in January 2018, Yoodo is an independent digital mobile service that is owned and operated by Celcom Axiata Berhad. It offers the country’s first truly customisable mobile service, with complete transparency, flexibility and customer convenience.