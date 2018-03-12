Digi offers mobile payment terminal for Malaysian businesses

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) has introduced a mobile payment terminal for Malaysian businesses. These mobile payment terminal allow businesses to receive card-based payments for products and services without needing to be tethered to a physical phone line.

Digi said the wireless payments terminal allow businesses to easily accept credit and debit card payments securely anytime, anywhere. It is simple to use and doesn’t need an elaborate setup process. The device also does not require Bluetooth pairing to other devices which reduces battery consumption allowing businesses to use it longer between charges.

“The customer landscape is becoming increasingly digital and businesses need to keep pace with this change. As more people choose to go cashless, businesses need to position themselves to take full advantage of this. Cashless payments today are quick, secure and extremely convenient so it’s a matter of time before the use of payment cards and e-wallets skyrocket,” said Eugene Teh, Digi’s Chief Business Officer (CBO).

“We want to help businesses step into this digital world so we are rolling out digital solutions and key strategic partnerships for businesses to capitalise on. Today we are happy to announce a partnership with one of Malaysia’s largest banks, CIMB, to bring added convenience to our Enterprise Business (EB) customers. We envision similar partnership in this direction.” Teh said.

“The entrepreneurial spirit in Malaysia is growing rapidly with more Malaysian choosing to strike it out on their own through a myriad of business solution for their customers. We want to help them drive business growth by taking away the complexities of back-end systems so they can focus on delivering their products and services better,” he added.

The CIMB wireless payment terminal are powered by Digi’s “consistent, high speed network” covers 87% of populated areas in 300 cities and major towns.

Digi said it recently received the Best Quality of Service award from the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and is Malaysia’s largest telco with the highest number of subscribers.