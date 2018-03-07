Grab & Digi to deploy in-car Infotainment Tablets, powered by Digi 4G

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) has announced a partnership with Grab Malaysia for a year-long collaboration to bring a new ride experience to both Grab customers and driver-partners.

For Grab customers, they will be able to enjoy entertainment on the go with 1,000 in-car infotainment tablets, powered by Digi’s 4G Plus network that will soon be deployed across Grab vehicles within the Klang Valley.

“Digi continues to leverage on its strong 4G Plus network infrastructure to bring a comprehensive range of internet and digital offerings to Malaysians. Our partnership with Grab will allow customers to have the freedom to experience streaming HD entertainment on Malaysia’s largest network”, said Loh Keh Jiat, Chief Marketing Officer for Digi.

Digi has 11.75 million mobile subscribers as of 2017.

“With the new partnership, we look forward to offering more exciting ways for Digi customers to enjoy everyday rewards through MyDigi Rewards on the MyDigi app. Digi customers can redeem a free Grab ride on app to enjoy greater savings and convenience,” said How Lih Ren, Head of iTelco at Digi.

Conversely, Grab customers will be able to redeem RM5 Digi prepaid top-ups using 750 GrabRewards points through the Grab app. This exclusive reward is valid for all tiers.

Digi said that Grab driver-partners will also receive additional sign up bonus gifts from Digi and Grab when they subscribe to exclusive Digi Postpaid plans designed specifically for them.

“At Grab we are always seeking opportunities to create mutually beneficial partnerships and we believe that this partnership with Digi will enable us to not only enhance our customer ride experience but also provide an additional incentive for our driver-partners who are a fundamental part of our service experience,” said Sean Goh, Country Head of Grab Malaysia.

Goh further added, “As a local homegrown company, we are passionate about giving back to the next generation and looking towards enriching the lives of university students. Hence, we will soon be launching a new programme exclusively for tertiary students and we are so excited to have Digi be part of this initiative as our official telco partner.”

The MyDigi app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. More details will be available on the Digi website.