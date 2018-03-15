KTMB pasengers to enjoy discounted Grab rides during festive seasons

Ride hailing company, Grab Malaysia and Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTMB) are sealing a year-long partnership to provide safe, convenient and affordable first and last mile connectivity for passengers on the country’s main rail network.

Passengers of KTMB will also enjoy exclusive discounted rides during festive seasons such as Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Puasa, Deepavali and Christmas. Although the official relationship has only just been formalised today, Grab said it has already been working with KTMB and supporting with discounted rides since 2017 to passengers traveling for Hari Raya, Thaipusam and the Chinese New Year holidays.

In addition to affordable rides, Grab is allocating designated pick-up and drop-off zones at all major KTMB stations for better pick-up and drop-off experiences. These zones with appropriate signages are already available at eight (8) Klang Valley major KTMB stations in Salak Selatan, Bank Negara, Serdang, Batu Caves, Kajang, Kuala Lumpur, Nilai, and Sungai Buloh.

“As Malaysia and Southeast Asia’s preferred ride hailing service, we are always on the lookout for partnerships that add value to our passengers, business partners’ and driver-partners’ lives. We understand the need and demand of our passengers who may be required to travel some distance to the nearest KTMB stations to take advantage of the national rail network. Through this collaboration, they now have better connectivity that is easy to use and cost effective. This partnership with KTMB will definitely improve the overall ride experience for both our passengers, locals and tourists alike, and support our objective of providing convenient and accessible mobility services to all.” said Sean Goh, Country Head of Grab Malaysia.

“At KTMB, we are looking at providing the most convenient transportation platform to our passengers. We recognise that ride-hailing services such as Grab complete the ride experience we provide by offering our passengers a seamless first and last mile connection to our national railway service. We are pleased to launch this new collaboration with Grab that utilises ride-hailing features as part of the overall KTMB service offering. We believe this will encourage greater public use of the rail network and improve travel convenience for our passengers by providing an even more affordable, comfortable and convenient transportation option for everyone.” said Mohd Rani Hisham Bin Samsudin, CEO of KTMB.

As part of the partnership, Grab will also be providing discounted rides to and from KTM Kuala Lumpur Railway station for the upcoming KTMB Skypark Link Run 2018 on 15 April 2018 (Sunday). Attendees of the run will only need to key in the promo code KTMBSPLR which will entitle them to RM5 off 2 rides. The main venue for the run is the iconic KTMB Headquaters, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin, Kuala Lumpur.

The KTMB Skypark Link Run 2018 is in conjunction with the opening of a new KTMB station, the Terminal Skypark; and a new train service, the Skypark Link which will start running in May 2018. The Skypark Link is a train service that will cater mainly for passengers who need to get to the Subang-Skypark Terminal (the airport). The KTMB SkyPark Link Run 2018 will see more than 1000 participants joining the fun and is organised to promote and create awareness of the new train service.