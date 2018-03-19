More than 85.7 per cent Households in Malaysia have access to Internet

Households having access to the Internet have increased by 15.6 percentage points to 85.7 per cent in 2017 as compared to 70.1 per cent in 2015.

In a statement here today, the Statistics Department said, households with computer and mobile phone access rose to 74.1 per cent and 98.1 per cent respectively compared to 67.6 per cent and 97.9 per cent in 2015.

“Among the popular Internet activities carried out by the Internet users were participating in social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and others (86.3 per cent); downloading images, films, video or music; playing or downloading games (81.2 per cent); getting information about goods and services (80.4 per cent); and, downloading software or applications (74.5 per cent).

