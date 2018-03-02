Maxis appoints Robert Nason as Interim CEO, replacing Morten Lundal

Maxis today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Robert Nason as its Executive Director and interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from 1 April 2018. He will remain in this role until the new CEO is appointed.

Robert was appointed to Maxis Board in 2016 as its Independent Director. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Business & IT Transformation Committee. With this appointment, Robert will relinquish his role as Chairman and Member of the Audit Committee and step down as Chairman of the Business & IT Transformation Committee but will continue as its member. These changes take effect today, 2 March 2018.

Robert retired from Telstra Corporation in 2015 after five and a half years leading a major transformation of its operations. His role at Telstra involved regular, active participation on the company’s Business Unit Performance Review Committee, Strategy Committee, M&A Committee, Capital Investment Management Committee, Growth Committee, Customer Advocacy Committee and Risk Committee. He was the Chairman and Director of Foxtel Pty. Ltd. from 2012 until February 2017. He was a Director of various companies/Boards in Australia and elsewhere from 2003 to 2010.

His international experience includes living and working in the US and UK together with extensive experience in transformation projects for many companies in Asia, Europe, North and South America.

Robert holds a Bachelor of Business (Honours) – Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. He is a fellow of CPA Australia and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Morten Lundal, for his valuable contributions and services to Maxis. It has been an exciting time with Morten. Maxis has accomplished a great deal in this journey with him. Today, Maxis is in a strong position with higher market shares, happier customers and highly engaged employees. All these work well for Maxis as the Company continues the momentum into 2018 and beyond to be a digital enabler. Maxis will make an announcement on the new CEO at the appropriate time.