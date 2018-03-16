Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ now available in Malaysia, price up to RM4399

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in Malaysia with the 256GB version of the Galaxy S9+ model priced as high as RM4399. The cheapest model is offered at RM3299 for the 64GB version of Galaxy S9.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are the latest smartphone from Samsung. It offers premium sound experiences with stereo speakers tuned by AKG. The Galaxy S9 and S9+’s audio also support Dolby Atmos, giving the effect of a 360-degree, cinematic sound.
The Infinity Display on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ were given an upgrade as well. Featuring a new, bold, and bright Super AMOLED Infinity Display, it has received an “Excellent A+” grade by DisplayMate Technologies, the world’s leading evaluator of screens.
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ comes with IP68 water and dust resistance and wireless charging that is similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S8. The devices now support expandable memory of up to 400GB via a Micro SD Card.
The Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available starting 16th March 2018 in Malaysia. Offered at a recommended retail price from RM3,299 to RM4,399, it will be available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple.
|Model
|Memory
|Colour
|RRP (RM)
|Galaxy S9
|64GB
|Midnight Black
Coral Blue
Lilac Purple
|RM3,299
|Galaxy S9+
|64GB
|Midnight Black
Coral Blue
Lilac Purple
|RM3,799
|128GB
|Midnight Black
Coral Blue
Lilac Purple
|RM3,999
|256GB
|Midnight Black
|RM4,399
To celebrate its launch in Malaysia, Samsung Malaysia Electronics will be kicking off a limited-time roadshow promotion in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Queensbay Mall in Penang, and Aeon Bandar Dato Onn in Johor Bahru. From 16th until 18th March 2018, customers who purchase a new Galaxy S9 or S9+ will enjoy the following:
- A free Samsung Wireless Charger Stand worth RM279 (limited to 2,300 units)
- A Samsung Gear Sport at 30% off with every purchase of a Galaxy S9 or S9+, while stocks last
- RM50 off on an LED View Cover, Standing Clear View Cover or Alcantara Cover with every purchase of a Galaxy S9 or S9+, while stocks last
- A Trade Up Program, allowing customers to trade-in selected devices with an extra trade up value of up to RM400
- 0% Easy Payment Plan for up to 12 months
Apart from that, consumers will receive a total of 1,500 Samsung Rewards Points after activating Bixby, Samsung Members and Samsung Pay on their newly purchased Galaxy S9 and S9+, while stocks last.
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Specifications:
|Galaxy S9
|Galaxy S9+
|OS
|Android 8 (Oreo)
|Display
|5.8-inch Quad HD + Curved Super AMOLED, 18.5:9 (570ppi)
|6.2-inch Quad HD + Curved Super AMOLED, 18.5:96,7 (529ppi)
|Body
|147.7mm x 68.7mm x 8.5mm, 163g, IP688
|158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm, 189g, IP688
|Camera
|Rear: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF sensor with OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
Front: 8MP AF (F1.7)
|Rear: Dual Camera with Dual OIS
Wide-angle: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF sensor (F1.5/F2.4)
Telephoto: 12MP AF sensor (F2.4)
Front: 8MP AF (F1.7)
|Processor
|10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz)
|Memory
|4GB RAM
64GB+ Micro SD Slot (up to 400 GB)
|6GB RAM
64GB/128GB/256GB10 + Micro SD Slot (up to 400GB)
|SIM Card
|Dual SIM (Hybrid SIM): Nano SIM + Nano SIM or MicroSD slot
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|3,500mAh
|Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0
Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA
|Network
|Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)
|Payment
|NFC, MST
|Sensors
|Iris sensor, Pressure sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, HR sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor
|Authentication
|Lock type: pattern, PIN, password
Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Intelligent Scan: multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition
|Audio
|Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology,
Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF
|Video
|MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM