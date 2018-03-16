Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ now available in Malaysia, price up to RM4399

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in Malaysia with the 256GB version of the Galaxy S9+ model priced as high as RM4399. The cheapest model is offered at RM3299 for the 64GB version of Galaxy S9.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are the latest smartphone from Samsung. It offers premium sound experiences with stereo speakers tuned by AKG. The Galaxy S9 and S9+’s audio also support Dolby Atmos, giving the effect of a 360-degree, cinematic sound.

The Infinity Display on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ were given an upgrade as well. Featuring a new, bold, and bright Super AMOLED Infinity Display, it has received an “Excellent A+” grade by DisplayMate Technologies, the world’s leading evaluator of screens.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ comes with IP68 water and dust resistance and wireless charging that is similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S8. The devices now support expandable memory of up to 400GB via a Micro SD Card.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available starting 16th March 2018 in Malaysia. Offered at a recommended retail price from RM3,299 to RM4,399, it will be available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple.

Model Memory Colour RRP (RM) Galaxy S9 64GB Midnight Black Coral Blue Lilac Purple RM3,299 Galaxy S9+ 64GB Midnight Black Coral Blue Lilac Purple RM3,799 128GB Midnight Black Coral Blue Lilac Purple RM3,999 256GB Midnight Black RM4,399

To celebrate its launch in Malaysia, Samsung Malaysia Electronics will be kicking off a limited-time roadshow promotion in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Queensbay Mall in Penang, and Aeon Bandar Dato Onn in Johor Bahru. From 16th until 18th March 2018, customers who purchase a new Galaxy S9 or S9+ will enjoy the following:

A free Samsung Wireless Charger Stand worth RM279 (limited to 2,300 units)

A Samsung Gear Sport at 30% off with every purchase of a Galaxy S9 or S9+, while stocks last

RM50 off on an LED View Cover, Standing Clear View Cover or Alcantara Cover with every purchase of a Galaxy S9 or S9+, while stocks last

A Trade Up Program, allowing customers to trade-in selected devices with an extra trade up value of up to RM400

0% Easy Payment Plan for up to 12 months

Apart from that, consumers will receive a total of 1,500 Samsung Rewards Points after activating Bixby, Samsung Members and Samsung Pay on their newly purchased Galaxy S9 and S9+, while stocks last.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Specifications:

Galaxy S9 Galaxy S9+ OS Android 8 (Oreo) Display 5.8-inch Quad HD + Curved Super AMOLED, 18.5:9 (570ppi) 6.2-inch Quad HD + Curved Super AMOLED, 18.5:96,7 (529ppi) Body 147.7mm x 68.7mm x 8.5mm, 163g, IP688 158.1mm x 73.8mm x 8.5mm, 189g, IP688 Camera Rear: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF sensor with OIS (F1.5/F2.4) Front: 8MP AF (F1.7) Rear: Dual Camera with Dual OIS Wide-angle: Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP AF sensor (F1.5/F2.4) Telephoto: 12MP AF sensor (F2.4) Front: 8MP AF (F1.7) Processor 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Memory 4GB RAM 64GB+ Micro SD Slot (up to 400 GB) 6GB RAM 64GB/128GB/256GB10 + Micro SD Slot (up to 400GB) SIM Card Dual SIM (Hybrid SIM): Nano SIM + Nano SIM or MicroSD slot Battery 3,000mAh 3,500mAh Fast Wired Charging compatible with QC 2.0 Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA Network Enhanced 4X4 MIMO / CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) Payment NFC, MST Sensors Iris sensor, Pressure sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, HR sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password Biometric lock type: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Intelligent Scan: multimodal biometric authentication with iris scanning and face recognition Audio Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM