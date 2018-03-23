RM0 = 1st month with TIME Fibre Home Broadband, speed up to 500Mbps

TIME dotCom (TIME) is now offering zero chargers on the 1st month for new subscription of TIME Fibre Home Broadband. The promotion is part of its new 1=0 Pay Nothing For Your 1st Month campaign starting today. Customers who sign up for TIME Fibre Home Broadband between 23 March to 8 April 2018 will pay nothing on their 1st month broadband subscription.

TIME Fibre Home Broadband plans:



SPEED 100Mbps 300Mbps 500Mbps PRICE RM149/month RM189/month RM299/month CONTRACT 24 months ROUTER MODEL TP-Link Archer C1200

According to the Internet Service Provider, here’s what you get when you sign up to TIME Fibre Home Broadband:

Total freedom with no usage limits.

Symmetrical upload and download speeds

A happy household cause who wouldn’t be happy when everyone gets to be online at the same time!

The 1=0 Pay Nothing For Your 1st Month promo is applicable to new subscriptions of TIME Fibre Home Broadband with 24-months contract. TIME said that those subscribing to the 12-months contract are not eligible for this promo.

The Fibre Home Broadband also comes with Voice service. By default customers can make calls on a pay per use basis (Voice Home Basic).

Customers on a 24-contract can opt for Voice Home Lite (RM2.50/month, free 30 minutes) or Voice Home Max (RM10/month, free 300 minutes/month). These customers will be given a free Dect Phone worth RM149.

The TIME Fibre Home Broadband service is available in the Klang Valley, Penang and Johor. Check here for coverage. Customers can sign up for TIME Fibre Home Broadband via TIME authorised dealers or visit the TIME website to subscribe online.