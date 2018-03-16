TP-Link Neffos N1 Smartphone with Dual Cameras, available at RM1099

TP-Link, a leading provider of networking solutions and smart home technology, has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Neffos N1 in Malaysia.

Neffos is the mobile phone brand of TP-Link.

China-based TP-Link said the Neffos N1 reflects this vision perfectly, sporting a striking and carefully crafted metal design, and combining imaging excellence with strong all-around performance — all while maintaining a price point that is competitive and attractive to the public.

Key Features of the Neffos N1:

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera, 8MP Front Camera

5.5″ Full HD Display

Fast Fingerprint Sensor

Fast Charge Long Life Battery, 3260 mAH

Android 7.1.1

Dual Band Wi-Fi, Smart Wi-Fi powered by TP-Link

Hi-Fi Music System

64GB storage

4GB RAM

2.5 GHz Octa-Core Processor, MediaTek Helio P25

2 Years Official Warranty

4G LTE, Dual SIM Standby

Support MicroSD card (up to 128GB)

USB Type-C port

The company said an advanced RGB Sony IMX386 sensor captures a broad spectrum of colors, while the other — a monochrome Sony IMX386 sensor — takes care of the details, even the littlest ones. The two 12-megapixel rear cameras work harmoniously to shoot beautiful portraits with a shallow depth of field. The bokeh-effect feature makes it possible for subjects to stand out from the background, similar to how an expensive DSLR camera with a wide-aperture lens would take pictures.

Jason Xu, Chief Executive Officer, Neffos said, “Our customers were asking for a dual-camera smartphone that doesn’t compromise on affordability and other important features, and that’s what we’ve delivered with the Neffos N1.”

The Neffos N1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 chipset with eight CPU cores, running up to 2.6GHz and 4GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, there is a 64GB of baseline storage with up to an additional 128GB — via a microSD card.

The 5.5-inch display has a full-HD resolution, which works out to a crisp 403 pixels per inch. Fast charging is supported with the 3,260mAh battery inside the Neffos N1.

Available in Space Black, the Neffos N1 will make its first market debut worldwide beginning with Malaysia, retailing at RM1,099. It will be available in all select retail outlets and distributors nationwide, beginning 16 March 2018.

TP-Link is also making available the Neffos C5A at RM299 and Neffos C7 at RM599.