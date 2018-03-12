GOLIFE: New Life Insurance plans from U Mobile from RM5/month

U Mobile recently introduced GOLIFE, its first telco assurance product where U Mobile customers may apply, subscribe and manage their life insurance coverage entirely via their mobile phone.
Key features of GOLIFE, according to U Mobile are:
- Simple online registration – Click & be protected immediately (just one health declaration)
- Highly affordable – From as low as RM5 per month
- Pay-as-you-go insurance ie no fixed commitment (subscribe & unsubscribe anytime)
- 60-Day satisfaction guarantee – Unsubscribe within first 60 days and get full refund
U Mobile is now offering two GOLIFE insurance plans:
|GOLIFE 5
|GOLIFE 10
|Premium
|RM5 per month
|RM10 per month
|Coverage
|RM18,000
|RM38,000
|Death / TPD due to natural causes
|Death / TPD due to “specified infectious disease”
*Dengue Fever, Chikungunya Fever, Malaria, Japanese Encephalitis, Avian Influenza, Zika Virus
|2x of Coverage = RM36,000
|2x of Coverage = RM76,000
|Entry Age Limit
|18 – 45 years old
|Satisfactory Guaranteed Period
|60 days
|Refund for Cancellation (Applicable to Satisfactory Guaranteed Period only)
|Refund to customer’s original payment mode – either postpaid account or prepaid main wallet
|Customer criteria
|1. Must be U Mobile customer
2. Only Malaysians or Permanent Residents (PR) with valid NRIC.
|Coverage Term
|Coverage renewal on monthly basis, up to expiry of 50 years old
|Payment Type
|Charged to prepaid balance and postpaid account, monthly auto-renewal
|Mode of Premium
|Monthly
|Subscription Method
|U Mobile Self Care portal & MyUMobile app
|Cancellation Method
|U Mobile Contact Centre, U Mobile Self Care portal, & MyUMobile app
|Certificate Delivery Method
|E-certificate will be delivered by SLM via SMS & E-mail
To mark the launch, U Mobile will be providing selected prepaid and postpaid customers with 2 months complimentary subscription of GOLIFE 5 that comes with coverage up to RM36,000.
GOLIFE is underwritten by Sun Life Malaysia Assurance Berhad. U Mobile and Sun Life Malaysia signed a MoU in May 2017.
Sun Life Malaysia is a joint venture by Sun Life Financial Inc. and Avicennia Capital Sdn. Bhd., a fully owned Khazanah Nasional Berhad investment holding company, specialising in Insurance and Takaful. The company offers a comprehensive range of life insurance and Takaful products and services and is focused on helping customers achieve financial security. Sun Life Malaysia distributes its products through a range of distribution channels including bancassurance (banks), direct marketing, telemarketing and government and corporate business.
Customers can now subscribe to GOLIFE via the MyUMobile app.