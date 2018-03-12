GOLIFE: New Life Insurance plans from U Mobile from RM5/month

U Mobile recently introduced GOLIFE, its first telco assurance product where U Mobile customers may apply, subscribe and manage their life insurance coverage entirely via their mobile phone.

Key features of GOLIFE, according to U Mobile are:

Simple online registration – Click & be protected immediately (just one health declaration)

Click & be protected immediately (just one health declaration) Highly affordable – From as low as RM5 per month

From as low as RM5 per month Pay-as-you-go insurance ie no fixed commitment (subscribe & unsubscribe anytime)

insurance ie no fixed commitment (subscribe & unsubscribe anytime) 60-Day satisfaction guarantee – Unsubscribe within first 60 days and get full refund

U Mobile is now offering two GOLIFE insurance plans:

GOLIFE 5 GOLIFE 10 Premium RM5 per month RM10 per month Coverage RM18,000 RM38,000 Death / TPD due to natural causes Death / TPD due to “specified infectious disease” *Dengue Fever, Chikungunya Fever, Malaria, Japanese Encephalitis, Avian Influenza, Zika Virus 2x of Coverage = RM36,000 2x of Coverage = RM76,000 Entry Age Limit 18 – 45 years old Satisfactory Guaranteed Period 60 days Refund for Cancellation (Applicable to Satisfactory Guaranteed Period only) Refund to customer’s original payment mode – either postpaid account or prepaid main wallet Customer criteria 1. Must be U Mobile customer 2. Only Malaysians or Permanent Residents (PR) with valid NRIC. Coverage Term Coverage renewal on monthly basis, up to expiry of 50 years old Payment Type Charged to prepaid balance and postpaid account, monthly auto-renewal Mode of Premium Monthly Subscription Method U Mobile Self Care portal & MyUMobile app Cancellation Method U Mobile Contact Centre, U Mobile Self Care portal, & MyUMobile app Certificate Delivery Method E-certificate will be delivered by SLM via SMS & E-mail

To mark the launch, U Mobile will be providing selected prepaid and postpaid customers with 2 months complimentary subscription of GOLIFE 5 that comes with coverage up to RM36,000.

GOLIFE is underwritten by Sun Life Malaysia Assurance Berhad. U Mobile and Sun Life Malaysia signed a MoU in May 2017.

Sun Life Malaysia is a joint venture by Sun Life Financial Inc. and Avicennia Capital Sdn. Bhd., a fully owned Khazanah Nasional Berhad investment holding company, specialising in Insurance and Takaful. The company offers a comprehensive range of life insurance and Takaful products and services and is focused on helping customers achieve financial security. Sun Life Malaysia distributes its products through a range of distribution channels including bancassurance (banks), direct marketing, telemarketing and government and corporate business.

Customers can now subscribe to GOLIFE via the MyUMobile app.