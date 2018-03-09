About 1.6 million unverified Prepaid lines may be terminated next year

Spam, scams and unwanted “special offers” on your mobile phone could drop sharply in the near future, thanks to an exercise to weed out prepaid subscribers with dubious registration details.

It is learnt that about 1.6 million prepaid users whose particulars are suspect may have their lines terminated by early next year if they do not come forward to verify their information.

It is learnt that the subscribers concerned will be notified by their respective telcos in batches over the coming weeks, instructing them to verify and update their details or risk having the lines terminated.

These discrepancies in registration details were uncovered following a data verification exercise by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), using National Registration Department (NRD) records.

“We found the particulars given to the telcos did not match NRD records,” said MCMC Network Security and Enforcement sector chief officer Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin.

MCMC found that some subscribers had used other people’s identities while some had mismatched identity card numbers, he added.