Celcom partners with edotco to offer Network Site Maintenance Services

Celcom Axiata Berhad and edotco Malaysia Sdn. Bhd launched On Site Services Sdn. Bhd., a new organisation focused on providing specialised operational and maintenance delivery services for network sites at a competitive cost.

Both Celcom Axiata and edotco are a subsidiary of Axiata Group Berhad.

In a first for the industry, employees of On Site Services will also co-own up to 30 percent and be pioneer stakeholders of the company.

On Site Services will be the largest independent First Line Maintenance (FLM) entity in the country with a group of experts with over 25 years of experience in field and operations, and will be managing over 10,000 network sites throughout Malaysia. Up to 400 Celcom First Line Maintenance division employees specialising in Corrective and Preventive Maintenance (for both active and passive elements) as well as Support Activities will form On Site Services by the end of September 2018.

As an independent entity, Celcom said “On Site Services” will also be able to support multiple Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). The company’s immediate priority will be to develop a highly skilled and adept workforce that will be able to provide corrective and preventive maintenance services with an enhanced focus on operational excellence, time efficiency and service delivery.

With On Site’s ability to provide services to all Mobile Network Operators in the country coupled with its capacity for nationwide reach, the company has huge potential for commercial growth and regional expansion, which is also expected to be accelerated through opportunities to provide services to the Axiata Group’s footprint of MNOs and tower operations in 10 countries within ASEAN and South-East Asia, the companies said. On Site’s portfolio of services will expand to include engineering and other forms of support by 2020 and target to provide similar services to MNOs in other parts of the region by 2023.

Michael Kuehner, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom welcomes this initiative and will fully support On Site Services to further elevate local talent into championing the industry.

“Celcom’s group of FLM experts will be the pioneers of On Site Services, progressing towards paving the network industry’s roadmap to achieve excellence and greater heights for operations and maintenance services,” he said.

Suresh Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer of edotco Group Sdn. Bhd. said “The employees of On Site Services have a unique opportunity to create an industry champion. They will have the opportunity to take ownership of their futures while ensuring the provision of seamless network quality to Malaysians. As a socially responsible company, edotco is proud to be part of an initiative that is in line with the government’s national agenda to create entrepreneurial and spur the creation of a highly skilled local talent pools. With the backing of two industry leaders, On Site is well poised to meet its aim of becoming industry champions.”