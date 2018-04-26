Celcom Home Wireless Broadband Plans, with up to 1TB Internet

Celcom Home Wireless has been officially announced by Celcom Axiata today. The Telco made available the new wireless broadband plans quietly more than one month ago.

The new Celcom Home Wireless broadband plans comes with up to 1TB of Internet, with average broadband speeds of 30Mbps, Celcom claims.

Available at selected key areas, Celcom Home Wireless is uniquely designed for residential homes with the convenience of a ‘plug-and-play’ modem and it does not require any wall-hacking or the long wait for fibre availability within homes to access high-speed internet.

Celcom said that starting today, consumers can register with either Home Wireless Gold at RM74.20/month (25GB + 40 GB Walla), Home Wireless Gold Plus at RM106/month (50GB + 100GB Walla) or Home Wireless Platinum at RM159/month (150GB + 1TB Walla), and simply plug, play and enjoy streaming videos and music all day. Prices are inclusive of 6% GST.

Consumers can binge stream their favorite movies with up to 1TB of Video Walla, listen to the latest music hits via Music Walla or browse the internet, all in the comfort of their home. Celcom Home Wireless plans come with a Huawei B618 modem priced at RM0 (RRP RM1,500) and consumers can sign up with Celcom Home Wireless for 24 months without any additional cost and enjoy internet connection for up to 64 devices.

There’s a 30 days return policy for customers who want to cancel the 24 months contract within 30 days and they will be no monthly fee charged to the customer if the modem is returned with the complete accessories in good condition and the termination form. Failure to return the modem will incur a termination fee of RM529.00 inclusive GST, and the warranty of the modem will be deemed void.

In addition, Celcom Home Wireless will also be exclusively available during the Homedec exhibition at KLCC Convention Centre from 26 April to 29 April 2018. Celcom is offering Homedec visitors an exciting opportunity to win a 1-year-free subscription of Celcom Home Wireless Gold and Platinum plans.

Existing Celcom FIRST Gold Plus, Gold Supreme, Platinum and Platinum Plus consumers will also enjoy a RM15 rebate when they register for Celcom Home Wireless Platinum during the Homedec exhibition.

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations of Celcom Axiata Berhad said as Celcom continues its focus on meeting consumer needs with an awesome experience, our new Celcom Home Wireless plans offer an affordable simple plug-and-play broadband solution with plenty of data.

“Within this digital era, many Malaysian homes have yet to have access to fast home internet and as this is our biggest data inclusion ever offered on our 4G network, it offers all Malaysians with the best value for fast home internet.

“Consumers can digitally enjoy more of what they love doing right at their own homes, without the fear of running out of data. Nothing beats having an internet plan that gives you so much data, including a 30-day return policy, for nonstop entertainment at home,” he said.

New and existing Celcom consumers may register for Celcom Home Wireless simply by visiting the nearest Celcom Blue Cube or Celcom Certified Partners nationwide.

For more details, visit the Celcom website.