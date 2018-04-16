RM800 cash back from Hong Leong with Celcom Smartphone Bundles

Celcom Axiata Berhad announced its strategic partnership with Hong Leong Bank today. The long-term partnership will further enable consumers with more value and significant privileges as well as greater benefits in the coming months, both companies said.

Starting today until 31 July 2018, Hong Leong credit card owners are entitled to enjoy between RM300 to RM800 in cash back and savings, when they purchase the latest smartphone device bundles from Celcom using selected Hong Leong credit cards.

Celcom’s exclusive device bundle rebate includes the latest flagship smartphones such as iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Huawei P20, Samsung Galaxy S9 and many more. Hong Leong credit card users will also enjoy the cash rebates when they purchase Celcom’s smartphone bundles using Hong Leong Sutera, GSC Gold/Platinum and Infinite credit cards.

In addition, consumers will also enjoy rebate for Celcom Passport worth RM138 when they spend a minimum of RM2,000 with at least one overseas transaction using Hong Leong credit cards. The 7-day 3-in-1 Celcom Passport roaming pass enables travellers to roam with 3GB internet, Unlimited Calls and SMS in over 30 countries.

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom’s partnership with Hong Leong Bank resonates the telco’s determination and commitment to offer awesome customer experiences, with great savings and best values to own the latest smartphones.

“Both Celcom and Hong Leong Bank customers will soon enjoy more awesome innovative cash savings and digital rewards that are designed to further enhance their digital experiences and lifestyles,” he said.

Charles Sik, Managing Director, Personal Financial Services of Hong Leong Bank said that promotions and extending value deals are the bank’s way of demonstrating the gratitude to the consumers for their continued trust and loyal patronage.

“This exclusive collaboration with Celcom is one of the many ways for the bank to offer programs which are relevant, exciting and aligned to consumer needs. We believe this program will appeal to all consumers who are looking for better savings in upgrading their smartphones,” he said.

To take advantage of this offer, visit the Celcom website or any of Celcom Bluecube outlets for the latest smartphone devices.