New Xpax Postpaid Plan from Celcom with Unlimited Youtube, for Youths

Celcom Axiata is introducing two new Xpax Postpaid plans today targeted to Youths below the age of 25 years old.

The two new Xpax Postpaid plans are Xpax XP50 and Xpax XP79. Details below.

Xpax XP50 Postpaid Plan:

Package Details XP50 Plan Price RM 50 Data Quota 15 GB Music Walla Unlimited for free as long as Music Walla is made available by Celcom Voice (ON-net) Unlimited Calls to 5 friends on Celcom Network Voice (all network) RM0.30 per minute (60 seconds/ block) SMS RM0.15 per SMS (all network) MMS RM0.50 per MMS (all network) Late Night YouTube Unlimited from 1am to 7am Iflix Free premium access Auto Debit Billing 5% rebate Credit Limit RM 150 Upfront Payment 1 month

For iflix, while premium access is given, access the the service will be deducted from the base quota of 15GB unless customers subscribe to Video Walla. The monthly 15GB base quota must be utilised within the billing period and cannot be carried forward. Upon using up the 15GB quota, customer’s Internet speed will be throttled to 64Kbps.

Xpax XP79 Postpaid Plan:

Package Details XP79 Plan Price RM 79 Data 22.5 GB Music Walla Unlimited for free as long as Music Walla is made available by Celcom Video Walla 15 GB/month Voice (ON-net) Unlimited Calls to 5 friends on Celcom Network Voice (all network) RM0.30 per minute (60 seconds/ block) SMS RM0.15 per SMS (all network) MMS RM0.50 per MMS (all network) Late Night YouTube Unlimited from 1am to 7am Iflix Free premium access Auto Debit Billing 5% rebate Credit Limit RM 250 Upfront Payment 1 month

Both plans have a call rate of 30sen/min and SMS at 15sen/SMS.

With new Xpax Postpaid Plans, Celcom is offering more than 50% off on the following devices:

Huawei Honor 6A Pro (RM299 for XP50, RM199 for XP79) and Huawei nova 2 lite (RM379 for XP79).

There’s also the Huawei nova 2i for XP50 (RM45/month with Easyphone) and iPhone 6 3GB for XP79 (RM29/month with Easyphone).

On top of these, the Telco is also introducing a new Xpax Prepaid plan. Details below:

Starter Pack price at RM10

Free 10GB Basic Internet every month

Free 300MB Hi-Speed Internet (valid for 5 days)

Free RM6 credit airtime

Free RM5 via BOOST app

Calls at 30sen/min

SMS at 15sen/SMS

Pick 1 freebie monthly via the Celcom Life App, choose from 10GB High Speed Facebook, 10GB High Speed Instagram, 3GB High Speed Youtube or Unlimited Wechat and Twitter

The Xpax Prepaid comes with the following Internet add on plans:

Daily- RM3 for 2GB with Unlimited Music Walla

RM3 for 2GB with Unlimited Music Walla Daily- RM5 for 4G with Unlimited Music Walla

RM5 for 4G with Unlimited Music Walla Weekly- RM6 for 500MB with Unlimited Music Walla, iflix Premium Access, extra 1GB data valid for 2 days

RM6 for 500MB with Unlimited Music Walla, iflix Premium Access, extra 1GB data valid for 2 days Weekly- RM10 for 2GB with Unlimited Music Walla, iflix Premium Access, extra 4GB data valid for 2 days

RM10 for 2GB with Unlimited Music Walla, iflix Premium Access, extra 4GB data valid for 2 days Weekly- RM19 for 5GB with Unlimited Music Walla, iflix Premium Access, extra 10GB data valid for 2 days

RM19 for 5GB with Unlimited Music Walla, iflix Premium Access, extra 10GB data valid for 2 days Monthly- RM30 for 5GB with Unlimited Late Night Youtube (1am-7am), Unlimited Music Walla, iflix Premium Access, extra 10GB data valid for 3 days

RM30 for 5GB with Unlimited Late Night Youtube (1am-7am), Unlimited Music Walla, iflix Premium Access, extra 10GB data valid for 3 days Monthly- RM50 for 10GB with Unlimited Late Night Youtube (1am-7am), Unlimited Music Walla, iflix Premium Access, extra 20GB data valid for 3 days

RM50 for 10GB with Unlimited Late Night Youtube (1am-7am), Unlimited Music Walla, iflix Premium Access, extra 20GB data valid for 3 days Monthly- RM79 for 45GB with Unlimited Late Night Youtube (1am-7am), Unlimited Music Walla, iflix Premium Access, extra 30GB data valid for 3 days

More details on the Celcom website.