Digi to offer AXA eMedic Medical Insurance via MyDigi app

AXA AFFIN Life Insurance Berhad announced today its online medical insurance product called AXA eMedic. At the launch, the company also announced that the AXA eMedic product will be made available via Digi’s MyDigi app, allowing 11 million Digi customers to sign up for the medical card via smartphone.

AXA eMedic offers a fast, easy and affordable Medical Card for Malaysians aged between 16 to 39 years for as low as RM37/month for coverage up to RM100,000 per year. This is renewable up to the age of 80.

In keeping customers’ health and wellness in mind, AXA AFFIN is partnering with BookDoc and Naluri.

“All customers will be offered access to BookDoc, a health rewards platform that will incentivise healthy living and provide access for customers to search and make appointments with specialist doctors. For professional coaching and rehabilitative psychological support, we have also partnered with Naluri, a platform with a range of professional psychologists to help our customers achieve the healthy lifestyle they deserve. First 1,000 customers will be offered a free 1-month membership on Naluri and a free 1-year membership on BookDoc.

With our comprehensive proposition offered through an array of partners, we believe we are not only selling a medical card, but also offering a lifestyle proposition for the millennials to live healthy and to be supported financially and psychologically when a medical emergency strikes them,” said said Rohit Chandrasekharan Nambiar, Chief Executive Officer of AXA AFFIN Life Insurance Bhd.

“We are extremely excited by this launch which I strongly believe is in-line with Bank Negara’s stated focus in driving digital sales and improving current penetration levels,” added Rohit.

With the launch of AXA eMedic, AXA AFFIN Life now offers term life, health insurance and cancer cover on its website. Customers can now get a quote instantly and sign up for a plan within 5 minutes via the eMedic website. AXA eMedic said signing up is easy and direct, and requires no medical check-up by providing instant approval.

For customers who have existing health issues or are older than 39-years, AXA AFFIN has other products from their existing product range and they will be serviced by professional Agents. These Agents will also service eMedic customers who are looking for higher cover or demand specialised products that require advice.

