Digi Business Hub launched for Enterprise Customers

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) has soft launched its Digi Business Hub targeted at its enterprise customers to help these businesses quickly find relevant business partners that can help them on their digital transformation.

Still in beta stage, the Digi Business Hub brings together 16 partners, on top of Digi’s own digital solutions, that offer various “sought after digital services” for SMEs. These services fall into several categories: E-commerce, web hosting, HR, accounting, logistics and communications. The full list of partners is available on the Business Hub.

Digi’s SME customers also stand to gain from special promotions and offers not available elsewhere, the Telco said. Some of the offers include Biztory Cloud Accounting at RM393/year, Netiquette Accounting Inventory Management System at 20% off, Easystore at 50% off, vcash solution, 20% off SushiVid, webShaper eCommerce stores up to 30% off, GetDoc, Kakitangan, dPayment, iFleet, Dropee, SupplyChart and more.

“With the soft launch of the Digi Business Hub, we hope to connect SMEs to what matters most to them. SMEs today are looking to digitize their businesses and Digi, as a company that began our own digital transformation years back, is in a position to share insight and best practices with our customers. On top of that, through the Business Hub, we are also bringing great value and innovation to our SME customers through our partners,” said Eugene Teh, Digi’s Chief Business Officer.

At the moment, Digi Business Hub is offered to selected Digi Enterprise customers. Those interested could register their interest at the Digi website.

At the end of 2017, Digi had 11.75 million mobile subscribers.