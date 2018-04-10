Maxis has the Best 4G Network, Speed in Malaysia- OpenSignal

OpenSignal, the company that tracks and map wireless coverage around the world has released its latest report- Mobile Networks Update: Malaysia (April 2018). The report measured the Internet network performance of Maxis, Celcom Axiata, Digi, U Mobile, Unifi mobile and Yes 4G.

The latest report from OpenSignal is based on data collected between Dec 2017 until the end of February 2018. There were 1,208,027,137 measurement from 101,302 devices from all over Malaysia.

In the report, OpenSignal said:

It’s been six months since OpenSignal published its last State of Mobile Networks report on Malaysia, so it’s time to revisit our metrics. In our first Mobile Networks Update for the Southeast Asian country, we track all of the changes we’ve seen in our metrics over the last six months, both on the national level and in Kuala Lumpur. 4G’s reach in Malaysia continues to expand. In our last report, only two operators had LTE availability scores higher than 75%. According to our most current data, five service providers have crossed that threshold. Yes held onto our 4G availability award with a score of 92.5%, but Unifi Mobile (the new brand name for Telekom Malaysia’s Webe) and Celcom demonstrated the biggest growth spurts in our availability results. Unifi’s 4G availability increased by 10 percentage points in six months, while Celcom’s score increased by more than 7 percentage points.

Maxis claimed all of our speed awards. It again was the only Malaysian operator to exceed 20 Mbps speeds in our 4G tests, but it also managed to wrest the overall speed crown away from Yes in the last six months. Small increases in 4G speed, 3G speed and 4G availability — along with the likely transition of more Maxis subscribers to 4G services — pushed Maxis’s average overall speed to 17 Mbps in our most recent measurements. Yes was still a close second with an overall speed score of 15.7 Mbps.

Yes and Maxis split our regional awards for 4G availability and speed in Kuala Lumpur. An analysis of the capital region in November showed Yes and Maxis statistically tied in 4G speed, but Maxis jumped out ahead in the most recent test period with an average download of 22.7 Mbps. Yes, however, again beat all five of its competitors in 4G availability in Kuala Lumpur. Our 4G users in KL were able to tap into Yes’s LTE service 93.2% of the time. It’s been six months since OpenSignal published its last State of Mobile Networks report on Malaysia, so it’s time to revisit our metrics. In our first Mobile Networks Update for the Southeast Asian country, we track all of the changes we’ve seen in our metrics over the last six months, both on the national level and in Kuala Lumpur.

Telco Performance by Metric below.

4G Download Average Speed:

Maxis: 24.43Mbps Celcom: 16.29Mbps Yes: 15.7Mbps Digi: 12.91Mbps U Mobile: 9.67Mbps Unifi: 6.35Mbps

3G Download Average Speed:

Maxis: 4.05Mbps U Mobile: 3.4Mbps Celcom: 3.35Mbps Digi: 3.05Mbps

Overall Average Download Speed:

Maxis: 16.96Mbps Yes: 15.7Mbps Celcom: 11.65Mbps Digi: 8.44Mbps U Mobile: 6.23Mbps Unifi: 5.09Mbps

4G Latency

Latency is the delay data experiences as it makes a round trip through the network. A lower score in this metric is a sign of a more responsive network.

Maxis: 39.58ms U Mobile: 42.48ms Celcom: 47.76ms Unifi: 48.23ms Digi: 50.98ms Yes: 53.18ms

3G Latency:

Latency is the delay data experiences as it makes a round trip through the network. A lower score in this metric is a sign of a more responsive network.

U Mobile: 92.7ms Maxis: 97.79ms Celcom: 105.42ms Digi: 144.72ms

