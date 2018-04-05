Tourism Malaysia launches My Tourist Assist mobile app

Tourism Malaysia today launched the My Tourist Assist (MyTA) mobile application to ensure safe travel for tourists in the country.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Seri Mirza Mohammad Taiyab told The Malay Mail that the application that could be downloaded on Google Play Store and Apple App Store was developed by the digital technology company, Jana Tiga Holdings Sdn Bhd.

“This app allows tourists to get assistance from the authorities in case of an emergency situation whereby an emergency or SOS button will connect the user directly to the authorities.

“What’s more vital is that this application functions even when the user does not have Internet access and if an emergency signal is sent, the location of the users can be tracked through the technology being developed,” he said.

On the Google Play Store page of My Tourist Assist app, Tourism Malaysia said:

Tourism Malaysia supports the expansion of e-Government services for tourists in Malaysia. Applications (Apps) deployed through smartphones as cost effective approaches in providing a safer travel support for tourists whenever they are in Malaysia. There are several services under My Tourist Assist™, however, travelers going into Malaysia are recommended to subscribe to the UrSafe™. This is the most basic essential service provided to all visitors coming to Malaysia. My Tourist Assist™ is an application for providing tourist services to tourists that are visiting Malaysia. This platform will provide a variety of services like tourist events, public services like hospitals, clinics, police stations etc that are based on the current location of the tourist. In addition, the application will provide an emergency alert service for tourists in distress – at the press of a button the tourist can provide their current location and contact details to their friend. My Tourist Assist is Powered by UST Global and Managed by Jana Tiga Holding SDN BHD.

The My Tourist Assist app can be downloaded below.

