HERO+HERO Promo: U Mobile Unlimited Internet HERO P99 at RM49.50

The latest U Mobile HERO+HERO promotion enables their postpaid HERO P70, P98, Unlimited HERO P78, P79 and P99 customers to apply for a 2nd HERO postpaid line at 50% off.

The HERO postpaid lines that are applicable for the 50% off promotion are P48, P68, P79 and P99. With this new promotion, customers may subscribe for a 2nd line for as low as RM24 per month for a twelve-month period.

HERO Postpaid Plan P48 P68 P79 P99 Original Monthly Price RM48 RM68 RM79 RM99 HERO+HERO Promotional Monthly Price (1st 12-months only)

RM24 RM34 RM39.50 RM49.50

For example, a user who are currently subscribed to the Unlimited HERO P79 postpaid plan could apply for the HERO P48 as a second line. The customer will only pay RM103 for both lines (RM79+RM24). This would save him/her RM288 in a year.

Only existing and new U Mobile postpaid plan customers with a minimum monthly fee of RM70/month are eligible for the U Mobile HERO+HERO promotion. For new sign up, customers could pick from two of postpaid plans below and then sign up for the 2nd line at half price (choose between P48, P68, P79 and P99). Both lines must be registered under the same name.

U Mobile Unlimited Hero Postpaid P99

RM99/month, no contract

Unlimited voice calls to all local network

Unlimited High Speed Internet on Smartphone, no speed cap

30GB Internet data for mobile Hotspot, also shared with supplementary lines

10sen/SMS to all local networks

Roam-Onz, free 3GB data in 12 countries while roaming

Unlimited HERO P79 Postpaid Plan

All day 20GB High Speed Internet

Unlimited Voice Calls to all networks

SMS at 10sen/msg to all networks

Unlimited Whatsapp and WeChat

Unlimited Music Streaming on Joox, Apple Music and more with Music-ONZ

Unlimited Video Streaming on Youtube, Netflix, iflix and more with Video-ONZ

Unlimited Waze

Roam-ONZ 1GB Internet Roaming Data

No contract

On top of the promotion, eligible HERO+HERO promotion customers will also get to enjoy 3 months complimentary subscription of GOLIFE 10, the telco’s life microinsurance product. The customer who qualifies for this GOLIFE 10 subscription will receive an SMS to opt-in to the life microinsurance.

The U Mobile HERO+HERO promotion end of 31st July 2018. For more information, visit the U Mobile website.