Unifi Wireless Broadband now available at RM79/month, no contract

Telekom Malaysia has quietly made available the Unifi Wireless Broadband plan yesterday. At RM79 a month (excluding GST), the Unifi Wireless Broadband plan comes with 60GB 4G LTE data and no contract.

Customers who wants to sign up for the broadband plan must also purchase the Huawei 4G B618 router. Total payment upon registration- RM599 including GST. At the moment, there is no upfront payment for the SIM card, no activation fee and no deposit for Malaysians.

For a limited time, customers who remain active for the 1st 12 months of the service will enjoy a 3-months loyalty waiver from the 13-month until the 15-month of the subscription period.

According to TM on its website, once the 60GB data are used up, customer’s Internet speed will be limited to 128Kbps until the next billing cycle. To continue enjoying faster Internet speeds, the following data add-on are available via TM’s Self Care website:

1GB at RM10

5GB at RM20

10GB + 10GB at RM40

The Huawei 4G B618 router supports TM’s 2.3Ghz 4G TDD LTE network (previously branded as webe). It also supports 4G on FDD 700/850/900/1800/2100/2600MHz and 3G (850/900/1800Mhz). The modem is able do deliver 4G LTE download speeds up to 600Mbps (Cat11) and 50Mbps upload including support for carrier aggregation (CA) and even 4 × 4 MIMO antenna technology. It has two RJ45 Gigabit LAN connections (one also as WAN usable) and one RJ11 telephone connection. The device supports 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz WiFi networks.

TM has not disclosed any Internet speeds for the for the Unifi Wireless Broadband service.

TM‘s Unifi Wireless Broadband service can be signed up at the following TMpoint: Quill City Mall, Pandan Indah, Menara TM, Shah Alam, Taman Desa, Kelana Jaya, Sunway Pyramid, Cyberjaya, Skudai, Pontian, Bayan Baru, Butterworth, Kota Bharu, Pending, Sarikei and Komtar Johor Bahru City Centre. TM said customers who sign up for the service via Resellers will have to wait for the Huawei 4G BG18 device to be delivered to their registered address.

For more information, please visit the TM website.

Share this article: Facebook

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

More

Email

Print



Pinterest

Twitter



Telegram

Tumblr



Google

