Celcom Billing System Upgrade, Service Disruption Expected

Celcom Axiata Berhad announced today that it will be enhancing its billing system, this upcoming Sunday and Monday, resulting minimal service disruption for all customers.

Some of the service disruption expected include unable to make bill payments, unable to access Celcom websites, change of plans/sim card and VAS.

The mobile service disruption mostly affect Postpaid customers (including those roaming), as they won’t be able to receive incoming calls and SMS. Fortunately, the voice and sms service disruption will happen between 4am and 6am on Monday when most Malaysians are asleep or just waking up.

Celcom said it will be consolidating its multiple billing systems into a single converged system during the upgrade exercise. This will pave the way for Celcom to provide real-time charges, credit control services as well as to provide a new experience for customers in managing their subscriptions.

During the upgrade period, Celcom said customers may face service interruptions as follows :

Sunday, 20 May 2018, from 8.00am up to Monday, 21 May, 6.00am – list of services not available during this time window:



All payment channels will be temporarily unavailable. Customers are encouraged to make payment earlier to avoid service disruptions. Prepaid customers, however, are still able to perform reload transaction.

Online Customer Service, Celcom Business Portal, Celcom Online Store and Mobile Apps will not be accessible.

New postpaid line registration and Mobile Number Portability (MNP) be available, however all requests will only be processed on 21 May, 6.00am onwards. On the other hand, new line activation for prepaid will still be available via Celcom dealers’ channels throughout the upgrading exercise

Requests for change of plans, change of SIM card, and Value Added Service subscription will be temporarily unavailable.

Monday, 21 May 2018 – customers may face service interruptions as detailed below:

Unable to receive incoming calls and SMS up to a maximum of 15 minutes for postpaid customers between 4.00am – 6.00am.

Unable to receive in-coming calls and SMS for postpaid customers abroad on roaming up to a maximum of four hours between 4.00am to 8.00am (Malaysia Time). Customers in Malaysia and on roaming abroad are still able to make outgoing calls, send SMS and utilise mobile data during the upgrade.

Incoming calls and receiving SMS will be back to normal right after the upgrade completion. In the unlikely event that customers encounter service disruptions after the upgrade timeframe, they are advised to restart their mobile devices.

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations of Celcom Axiata Berhad said the upgrading exercise has been carefully planned and scheduled accordingly to minimise service interruptions.

“We would like to assure customers that we have taken all necessary steps to ensure the upgrading has very minimal impact on their connectivity services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period and appreciate our customers’ kind understanding as we continue to enhance our services. This upgrading exercise is one of the many initiatives that we undertake moving forward in digitalising customer experience,” he added.

For further queries on the billing system upgrade, call 1111 from any Celcom line locally, *123# from abroad, or 019- 601 1111 from other telco to speak to a Celcom Customer Service Consultants.

As of 2017, Celcom has 9.56 million mobile subscribers including 6.72 million on Prepaid and 2.82 million Postpaid.