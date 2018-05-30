Celcom Mobile Family Supplementary plan, share up to 125GB Internet

Celcom Axiata has introduced a new supplementary plan today for Celcom First postpaid plan subscribers. Available starting June 2018, the new Celcom Mobile Family plan comes with 5GB Internet at RM48/month.

The New Celcom Mobile Family supplementary plan:



RM48 a month per line

5GB of shareable Internet

5GB FREE Video Walla

Unlimited iflix VIP access

Unlimited Voice Calls

Unlimited Whatsapp and WeChat

For a limited time: Free 1TB of shareable Video Walla for 12 months

Customers of the following Celcom First postpaid plans (now renamed to Celcom Mobile) are eligible to subscribe for the new Celcom Mobile Family supplementary plan: Celcom Mobile Gold Plus (RM98/month), Celcom Mobile Gold Supreme (RM128/month), Celcom Mobile Platinum (RM148/month) and Celcom Mobile Platinum Plus (RM188/month).

Celcom Mobile Family sharable Internet:

Celcom Mobile Plan Celcom Mobile Family Line(s) Celcom Mobile Family Internet Allocation Total Shareable Internet Gold Plus (40GB) Up to 2 Up to10GB Up to 50GB Gold Supreme (50GB) Up to 3 Up to15GB Up to 65GB Platinum (60GB) Up to 4 Up to 20GB Up to 80GB Platinum Plus (100GB) Up to 5 Up to 25GB Up to 125GB

The Internet quota for Celcom Mobile Family supplementary lines can be used at any time of the day and on any day, and can be easily managed through the new Celcom Life app, downloadable at Google Play and App store.

As part of a special device bundle offer, Celcom Mobile Family consumers can either combine the discount on devices of up to RM3,000, or enjoy RM300 device discount for each Celcom Mobile Family line. Consumers may also enjoy EasyPhone program on Celcom Mobile Family from as low as RM52 per month.

Celcom has also further enhanced its EasyPhone program- allowing consumers to own or rent, and upgrade their smartphone at any time. The offer is open for all Celcom consumers its new campaign in conjunction with the upcoming World Cup 2018.

The new EasyPhone offers flexibility to:

Upgrade device anytime from as low as RM120

Own or rent a new device from as low as RM35 a month

Phone Care: Provides a hassle-free option for consumers to replace their devices in case of damages or theft

24-months contract applies

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations, Celcom Axiata Berhad said EasyPhone™ has been greatly improved to deliver an awesome consumer experience that offers enhanced flexibility to our consumers.

“As Celcom continues its focus on delivering the best mobile internet experience for all customers, we want them to be able to share internet with friends or family, as well as enjoying great savings on latest device, while staying digitally awesome,” he said.

To find out more information about EasyPhone and Celcom Mobile Family Plan simply visit the nearest Celcom BlueCube store or Celcom certified partners or the Celcom website.