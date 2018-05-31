CFM said Fibre Broadband costly in Malaysia, calls for cheaper Internet

The Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) has issued a statement supporting the government’s push towards twice the Internet speed at half the price for broadband connectivity.

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo said he will be meeting local telecommunication companies in the next two weeks to discuss the Ministry’s call to double the internet broadband speed in the country at half the price.

At a press conference yesterday, the Minister said “We are looking at two aspects, [the] first is [to] double the broadband speed, so we are looking at whether we can do that as soon as possible. The other is halving the cost, it may have an impact [on telcos’ financials], but we have certain plans in mind, there are certain ways and means by which we can sit and negotiate, even press for a structure by which prices can be reduced,” he said.

“We are still working on this, I have held meetings with relevant departments, they have shown me their proposals and I think they are workable. I will meet with telcos perhaps next week or the following week to discuss the way forward,” reported TheEdge.

CFM believes that this is good news for consumers because high-speed internet is no longer considered a luxury but a modern necessity. However, it said that the broadband price offered is costly and burdensome. For example, fiber internet connection is being charged at more than RM100 per month. However, due to the needs of our current digital life, consumers are left with no choice but to subscribe even though it is not cheap.

The number of Internet users in Malaysia as of the year 2017 was 24.5 million. Among the major Internet service providers (ISPs) in the country include Telekom Malaysia (TM), Time dotCom, Maxis, Celcom Axiata and Digi.

“The government’s initiative to reduce the digital gap between urban and rural areas can be considered a proud achievement; the infrastructure that has been put in place is already being used by consumers in rural areas. With some upgrading and optimization of the existing infrastructure, the service providers should be able to reduce the price as well as improve the quality of coverage of their service,” said Mohamad Yusrizal, the Chairman of CFM.

“Through CFM, we help consumers to seek redress to unresolved complaints, raise consumer awareness by sharing useful tips as well as work with the service provider to develop industry best practices to safeguard consumer rights.”, he added.

CFM hopes that Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo will help to boost the industry further and safeguard the welfare of consumers.

Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia or CFM, established and designated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), is tasked with, amongst others, to promote the growth of Malaysia’s communications and multimedia industry and the protection of consumer interests by fostering the highest standards of business ethics and behaviour through industry self-governance.