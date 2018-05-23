Digi to set up over 200 TouchPoints & vcash at Petronas stations

Mobile Telco, Digi and PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB), the national oil company, have announced a comprehensive digital partnership today to synergise marketing and rewards programmes as well as explore touchpoints to digitise and enhance benefits to businesses and customers alike.

PETRONAS and Digi customers will now be able to head to Kedai Mesra in PETRONAS stations to enjoy selected services such as subscribing to a Digi line or credit reload, adding to the convenience of refuelling, refreshing and reloading at PETRONAS stations.

Additionally, Digi pop-up booths will also be set up at over 200 selected PETRONAS stations in the Klang Valley to make it more convenient for motorists who want to perform these services prior to entering Kedai Mesra. These services can be completed as quickly as 20 seconds at the booths, enabled by Digi’s Mobile Sales app. This move strengthens Digi’s already widespread network of 15,000 customer touchpoints.

Beginning with PETRONAS Station Sri Hartamas, PETRONAS stations nationwide will also be vcash ready, offering Malaysians an easy, convenient and digital way to pay for goods and services at Kedai Mesra with their smartphones.

The availability of these new Digi and PETRONAS services is set to continue growing to more stations nationwide throughout 2018.

Beyond B2C, this Digi-PETRONAS partnership extends its benefits to businesses with a cross-marketing collaboration between Digi’s intelligent commercial fleet tracking solution iFleet and PDB’s corporate fleet card programme, PETRONAS SmartPay. PETRONAS SmartPay fleet card users who sign-up for iFleet services receive 10% off their subscriptions per month, per vehicle while iFleet customers receive an attractive discount per litre of PETRONAS’ quality fuel when they sign up for SmartPay.

“We are focused on delivering great connectivity and digital services to our customers, made increasingly accessible through robust retail and digital channels, supported by a high-quality, consistent network experience across Malaysia. The partnership with PETRONAS enables Digi to connect with more Malaysians and fulfil our aim of providing digital services to all,” said Praveen Rajan, Digi’s Chief Digital Officer.

Aadrin Azly, PDB’s Head of Retail Business Division said,” PDB is pleased to be able to partner Digi to enable such a wide-reaching digital marketing and solutions partnership. Ultimately this will not only improve the customer experience at our petrol stations but also aid in our own digitisation efforts as we strive to bring more digital products and services to them.”

Plans are also underway to look into the reward programmes of both partners and explore ways in which customers and subscribers of both programmes can benefit. This is expected to activate further into the partnership in H2 2018.