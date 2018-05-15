edotco partners with Getco to improve presence in Bangladesh

Getco, at Bangladesh-based conglomerate is now a 30% shareholder and strategic partner of edotco Bangladesh, an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company in Bangladesh.

Through its subsidiary Greencon Tower Company Limited, Getco will partner with edotco Bangladesh to provide next-generation infrastructure to meet the country’s growing connectivity needs, which also includes applying for the recently announced tower sharing license.

“With its strong nationwide focus on digital services and increased industry investment for 4G and beyond, Bangladesh is well positioned to thrive. Our partnership with Getco is fundamental to enabling transformation within the telecommunication sector. Tower companies are the backbone of telecommunications development as we ensure the right infrastructure is in place. As the country gears towards its ‘Digital Bangladesh 2021’ vision that aims to unlock digital transformation for millions of citizens, we hope to fuel these efforts by introducing pioneering solutions to accelerate connectivity and infrastructure innovation” said Suresh Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer of edotco.

edotco Bangladesh currently owns and operates over 9,000 telecom towers throughout the country.

“edotco’s extensive regional experience in infrastructure deployment and management will definitely accelerate our journey towards a connected nation by 2021. We are confident that our collaborative efforts with edotco will result in millions of citizens being able to reap the benefits of connectivity” said KM Khaled, Group Chairman, Getco Group.

“Bangladesh has always been a key growth market for us. We deployed our bamboo tower here in Bangladesh, not only a first for us but also the first of its kind in the region. Developed in partnership with the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), we researched the use of sustainable resources as an alternative material for constructing towers to lessen the impact on the environment. Bangladesh was also the first country we executed our Tower To Community project, where the excess electricity generated from our towers is channelled to powering up the communities surrounding them. To date, we have powered up approximately 300 households and twelve schools. At the core of our business is our commitment to sustainability and nation building” added Suresh Sidhu.

Incepted in 1972, the Getco Group is a consortium that provides sales, after market support and consulting services to government, semi government and private organizations. edotco said they are successful in multiple industries including oil & gas, infrastructure, telecommunications, power, railways and defense.

edotco operates and manages a regional portfolio of over 27,000 towers across core markets of Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan with 16,391 towers directly operated by edotco and a further 10,821 towers managed through a range of services provided. edotco is a subsidiary of the Malaysia-based Axiata Group.